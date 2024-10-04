Bangsar Stall Removal Explained, DBKL Says Due Notice Given

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In response to complaints lodged in late August regarding unauthorized stalls obstructing public spaces around Jalan Bangsar Utama, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has taken decisive action.

DBKL posted on their Official Facebook that several businesses left their equipment and goods in public areas, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and residents.

TINDAKAN KHAS PINDAH HALANGAN PARLIMEN LEMBAH PANTAI pic.twitter.com/uc0kpEWArs — Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (@DBKL2u) October 3, 2024

Upon investigation, DBKL found that the reported obstructions were valid.

On September 7, enforcement notices were issued to seven stall owners, instructing them to remove their goods and clear the public areas within three days.

Despite these warnings, the traders remained non-compliant.

On October 2, 2024, a special operation was launched by DBKL’s Enforcement Department and the Lembah Pantai Branch Office to clear the area.

The operation resulted in the seizure of five cases under Section 46(1)(d) of the Street, Drainage, and Building Act 1974.

Among the seized items were canopies, stainless steel stalls, plastic chairs, and tables.

These items were taken to DBKL’s storage facility in Cheras for further documentation and action.

Continuous monitoring and follow-up operations will be conducted in Lembah Pantai and across 11 parliamentary areas in Kuala Lumpur to ensure compliance with public space regulations.

This action comes just a day after a viral incident at Bob’s Burger Bangsar had to shut down until further notice.

The popular burger stall went viral following a visit by YouTube sensation IShowSpeed, but despite the surge in attention, Bob’s Burger was recently forced to shut down due to non-compliance with local regulations.

The unexpected closure shocked loyal customers who had flocked to the stall after it rose to fame online.

DBKL’s latest operation serves as a reminder of the city’s ongoing efforts to regulate public space usage, ensuring a balanced coexistence between local businesses and community safety.

