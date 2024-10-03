Viral Video Of UiTM’s Orientation Prank Sparks Controversy Online
“I’d rather be in a GISBH camp than go through this”.
A viral video initially posted on TikTok but later deleted has resurfaced on Twitter, showing a questionable incident during Universiti Teknologi MARA’s (UiTM) orientation week.
The clip featured facilitators (allegedly voluntary senior students) engaging in what they described as a “prank,” which left many of the new intake visibly uncomfortable.
The video takes an even more bizarre turn when one facilitator took the stage to celebrate their birthday in front of the bewildered students, adding confusion to the already tense situation.
The combination of yelling, awkwardness, and unrelated celebrations sparked a heated debate on social media, with many questioning the professionalism of the event.
Backlash On Twitter
The video quickly gained traction on Twitter, with many users expressing disappointment and confusion over the orientation’s direction.
A Twitter user expressed that, regardless of it being a prank, there was no justification for shouting at new students.
One user pointed out that this should be their first impression of the university, and the approach came across as highly unprofessional.
Another added that these types of “skits” have apparently been a tradition for several orientation weeks in the past, expressing surprise that this practice still continues.
The birthday celebration during the orientation also sparked criticism, with some questioning the appropriateness of celebrating a facilitator’s birthday in front of new students who didn’t personally know them, which only added to the awkwardness of the situation.
Another added that they could have handled the birthday shoutout much better and used that moment to showcase leadership skills instead of creating discomfort as it felt like a missed opportunity.
A lecturer from UiTM joined the discussion, expressing dismay at the video and questioning how such activities were allowed.
Not All Orientations Are The Same
Not all UiTM orientation experiences have been negative, as some students have shared more positive accounts.
One user mentioned that their orientation at UiTM’s Samarahan Campus was well-organized, with the program running efficiently and ending by 5 PM each day.
They even had the opportunity to take a trip to the city, which made the orientation both enjoyable and beneficial.
Calls For Change
Many on Twitter called for a more practical and helpful approach to university orientations.
Users expressed that the purpose of orientation should be to help students transition into university life, rather than involving them in unnecessary skits, highlighting the need for a more educational and informative program.
While some users found humor in the situation, with one joking that they would rather be in a GISBH camp than go through this, others expressed second-hand embarrassment over the entire ordeal.
A Need for Professionalism
The incident has raised important questions about the purpose and execution of orientation programs.
As universities strive to create welcoming environments for new students, this viral video highlights the need for careful planning, professionalism, and opportunities for facilitators to demonstrate leadership rather than chaos.
