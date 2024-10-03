Viral Video Of UiTM’s Orientation Prank Sparks Controversy Online

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A viral video initially posted on TikTok but later deleted has resurfaced on Twitter, showing a questionable incident during Universiti Teknologi MARA’s (UiTM) orientation week.

Fasi buat prank birthday.



"aku ni sanggup korbankan cuti aku" 😭😂



welcome pelajar-pelajar baru. pic.twitter.com/9jojO5Czqu — ًِ (@bckupacc99) October 1, 2024

The clip featured facilitators (allegedly voluntary senior students) engaging in what they described as a “prank,” which left many of the new intake visibly uncomfortable.

The video takes an even more bizarre turn when one facilitator took the stage to celebrate their birthday in front of the bewildered students, adding confusion to the already tense situation.

The combination of yelling, awkwardness, and unrelated celebrations sparked a heated debate on social media, with many questioning the professionalism of the event.

Backlash On Twitter

The video quickly gained traction on Twitter, with many users expressing disappointment and confusion over the orientation’s direction.

A Twitter user expressed that, regardless of it being a prank, there was no justification for shouting at new students.

Although this is a prank la kononnya. But I hate orientation yg ada sesi jerit menjerit mcmni. Like why? Whats the purpose? Apa moral/pengajaran tersirat? Buat aktiviti cam biasa dah la. Erghh https://t.co/JAOVdvBUvc — A. (@Mira_arisu) October 1, 2024

One user pointed out that this should be their first impression of the university, and the approach came across as highly unprofessional.

faci self-centered 🤣🤣 orientation should be about introducing the fresh joiners about uni life bukan nak tengok korang syok sendiri! https://t.co/ggEndQ8SqZ — sm (@SYAM1L) October 2, 2024

Another added that these types of “skits” have apparently been a tradition for several orientation weeks in the past, expressing surprise that this practice still continues.

It's almost the end of 2024—memang masih macam ni ke? Tak boleh ke buat yg bermanfaat sikit? https://t.co/Lc1HrXuTdb — 𝕸𝖆𝖊 (@maezrshd) October 2, 2024

The birthday celebration during the orientation also sparked criticism, with some questioning the appropriateness of celebrating a facilitator’s birthday in front of new students who didn’t personally know them, which only added to the awkwardness of the situation.

Imagine korang a part of the new students. Tiba tiba nampak fasi 'gaduh' lepas tu tiba tiba diorang buka birthday party untuk orang diorang yang diorang je kenal



Kita yang tak berkaitan duduk menengok ni…it's kind of awkward, don't you think? https://t.co/Sqy2TyYxa4 — Didy 💜 (@didysemata) October 2, 2024

Another added that they could have handled the birthday shoutout much better and used that moment to showcase leadership skills instead of creating discomfort as it felt like a missed opportunity.

Guys, can I have a moment of your time? Today is one of our member’s birthdays so I need everyone to wish her well and may Allah bless her with happiness and success in the coming year. Thank you *Clap*



They missed the chance to teach them leadership skills. https://t.co/v7Iwsp5rTc — aush (@fivrdaus) October 2, 2024

A lecturer from UiTM joined the discussion, expressing dismay at the video and questioning how such activities were allowed.

Sebagai pensyarah UiTM, aku tetap rasa MDS ni x perlu. “Orientation” week tiada hala tuju. Buang duit, buang masa, buang tenaga. “Fasi” pun naik kepala. My superiors and colleagues also allowed this unnecessary shenanigans on campus.



Cringe. https://t.co/3WUS02yQi6 — A. Mu'iz (@MuizRazakMR) October 2, 2024

Not All Orientations Are The Same

Not all UiTM orientation experiences have been negative, as some students have shared more positive accounts.

One user mentioned that their orientation at UiTM’s Samarahan Campus was well-organized, with the program running efficiently and ending by 5 PM each day.

at this point, i’m convinced uitm samarahan is the best uitm campus. the rest of yall are weird. pranks? like it’s 2013 youtube? the facilitators had us done by 5pm everyday and booked us a trip to the city during my MDS. https://t.co/fhtPm1Rrsd — wena 🍉 (@___zwi__) October 2, 2024

They even had the opportunity to take a trip to the city, which made the orientation both enjoyable and beneficial.

Calls For Change

Many on Twitter called for a more practical and helpful approach to university orientations.

Users expressed that the purpose of orientation should be to help students transition into university life, rather than involving them in unnecessary skits, highlighting the need for a more educational and informative program.

Bodoh betul. Orientasi patut about to guide new student. Tapi depa duk buat drama depa sendiri. Cringe nak mampuih https://t.co/71FZZzVwn8 — Amir Rahman (@Mister_Amed) October 3, 2024

While some users found humor in the situation, with one joking that they would rather be in a GISBH camp than go through this, others expressed second-hand embarrassment over the entire ordeal.

i’d rather be in gisb camp compared to this https://t.co/tADaGsyb6z — Afif (@afufdanial) October 1, 2024

A Need for Professionalism

The incident has raised important questions about the purpose and execution of orientation programs.

As universities strive to create welcoming environments for new students, this viral video highlights the need for careful planning, professionalism, and opportunities for facilitators to demonstrate leadership rather than chaos.

