Oscar Fever! ‘Abang Adik’ To Represent Malaysia At 97th Academy Awards

The National Film Development Corp (Finas) said the tearjerking Abang Adik movie will be submitted for the 97th Academy Awards.

The Academy Awards will be held in March 2025.

Abang Adik is a local film directed by Jin Ong that chronicles the life of two stateless orphans in the flats of Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

The film has been nominated for seven Golden Horse Awards with the lead Kang Ren Wu winning the Best Actor prize.

The film’s other awards and recognitions include:

The Best Film in New York Asian Film Festival (22 nd Uncaged Competition)

Black Dragon Critics’ Award

White Mulberry Award for Best Film from the 25th Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy.

37 th International Fribourg Film Festival in Switzerland

Film First Festival in China

Malaysia Global Golden Awards (MGGA) 2024

The film also drew in over RM2.2 million at the box office in China as of 30 September 2024 after its showing on 21 September 2024.

Abang Adik will be 🇲🇾's submission for the 97th Academy Awards, says the National Film Development Corp.



