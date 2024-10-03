MyDigital ID Requirement For JPJ App Scrapped

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced the cancellation of a requirement for users to log into the MyJPJ app using MyDigital ID by 10 October.

The decision comes after a social media uproar sparked by a notice in the latest update of the MyJPJ application, which advised users to register with MyDigital ID before the deadline to avoid “sign-in difficulties”.

Many users expressed frustration, citing difficulties in registering for MyDigital ID. The directive was particularly problematic as numerous road users rely on the app for various services related to driving and vehicle ownership.

Addressing the issue, Loke said: “The 10 Oct date is cancelled… the important thing is the integration of the system must be ‘back-ended’ between the MyJPJ application and MyDigital ID to make it easier for users.”

The Transport Ministry has also instructed that the pop-up message regarding the login requirement be removed from the MyJPJ application.

Loke clarified that the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has advised the public to access the MyJPJ application as usual.

There is no deadline for the MyDigital ID switch at the moment, and the public will be able to use the application as usual without any interruptions.

Interestingly, Loke revealed that the JPJ did not issue any official statement regarding the deadline, indicating that the pop-up was added to the application without ministry consultation.

While the ministry supports the integration of MyDigital ID with the MyJPJ app, Loke acknowledged that the process would take time.

“MyJPJ has 10.5 million users, with some being very active, so the integration process will take some time,” he explained.

To keep the public informed, Loke promised, “We will monitor the progress and make announcements from time to time to ensure a more secure and user-friendly login.”

This development brings relief to Malaysian drivers who were concerned about potential difficulties in accessing essential driving-related services through the app after 10 October.

