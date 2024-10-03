Latest On GISBH: 108 Arrested By JAIS, Some Followers Think Abuya Isn’t Dead

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

For those who have not been keeping up with news on Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) but want to know, here’s what has been happening lately.

More than 100 nabbed, suspects believe their leader is still alive in the hereafter

The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) have arrested 108 people linked to GISBH for committing multiple offences related to Shariah law.

The offences include issues of faith, unauthorised charitable collections, and unlawful marriages, as JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad explained.

Investigations also revealed the suspects practicing beliefs that contradict Islamic laws or fatwa which include their leaders bringing blessings to ensure entry into heaven, practicing Aurad Muhamaddiah teachings, and believing their leader Abuya, who died in 2010, is still alive in a realm beyond ours.

“This includes their beliefs…that (the group’s) leadership provides blessings to the members, allowing them to enter paradise, practising Aurad Muhammadiah, believing that Abuya is not dead and is the unseen realm, that his body floats because Allah has elevated him, and that either the Prophet pbuh or Abuya is present at some of the gatherings that the group hosted,” Shahzihan was quoted as saying.

Ashaari Muhammad a.k.a. Abuya

Close to 600 children rescued from GISB-owned care homes

Authorities have so far managed to rescue 592 children (about 200 more from 402 when the raids occured in mid September) from shelters operated by GISBH.

The children under the care of these homes have allegedly been subjected to various forms of sexual abuse and physical torture by their carers when they refuse to comply.

Education programme for rescued children

The Education Ministry has launched an educational programme for the children rescued from GISBH-linked charity homes.

Beginning on 1 October, the programme is designed to provide formal and structured educational access to the children involved.

DBKL not shutting down GISBH premises in the city

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has no plans to close GISBH-owned premises, according to mayor Datuk Seri Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

“We did not get any instructions to close the premises. The police investigation is still ongoing”, she said at a press conference on Thursday (3 October).

On 28 September, the Selangor government ordered all GISBH premises in the state to be close and all the company’s assets to be confiscated.

GISBH has been in hot water with the authorities since 11 September following allegations of sexual abuse against children at welfare homes operated by them.

