Users Allege Problems Registering For MyDigital ID After JPJ’s Announcement

Come 10 October, the MyJPJ app requires everyone to log in using their MyDigital ID single sign-on (SSO) system.

This has led to many people attempting to register for their MyDigital ID only to be met with error messages on the website. It seemed like most were not successful in creating their digital IDs yet due to the buggy website.

Journalist Hadi Azmi shared his attempt to register for the digital ID. He tried getting past the initial loading page and went through six OTP code attempts but it led nowhere.

Attempted to register for @mydigital_ID this morning and the app just gave up and puked this 1997 looking page.



Not surprised though. pic.twitter.com/Oo52TjrezB — Hadi Azmi (@amerhadiazmi) October 2, 2024

This is from the same government that recently wants to divert the whole country’s Internet connection through its gatekeepers. — Hadi Azmi (@amerhadiazmi) October 2, 2024

I like to think of myself as adept with technology and using fairly good devices and connections. Must be more frustrating for the wider population. Hadi Azmi

In the end, he said everyone could just register via walk-in at the kiosks if they got tired of trying to apply for MyDigital ID online.

Hadi wasn’t alone in facing this issue. Another Twitter user Kuan Hoong said the electronic identity verification process (e-KYC) kept failing at the last stage because he was wearing spectacles. However, there were no prompts to remove the spectacles before taking the picture.

Meanwhile, another user Arshwin was stuck with an empty screen after going through the same verification process. He said the authorities should fix the MyDigital ID registration process before making people sign up in droves.

Masuk app JPJ, keluar notification ni. Okay, so buat je la my digital id, tapi nak buat pun tak boleh, cuba berkali-kali, stuck at this empty screen after ambil selfie. Fix your app first la before asking ppl to sign up. @mydigital_ID https://t.co/VjPOVHvrn8 pic.twitter.com/bRTFLUFh0U — Arshwin (@ash_72xn) October 2, 2024

Here are my comments MyDigital ID registration since now MyJPJ app is forcing everyone to sign in with it.

1. The whole app is so laggy

2. OTP sent to email junk folder

3. eKYC keeps failing at last stage as I was wearing specs. There was no info or indication to remove specs… pic.twitter.com/aw7D5fhwFq — Kuan Hoong (@kuanhoong) October 1, 2024

The poor registration experience inadvertently lowered many people’s trust in going all digital to run their daily lives when trust regarding cybersecurity in the country is already low.

Some pointed out that MyDigital ID was not compulsory but the recent announcement by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) felt forceful.

What a stunning way to destroy public trust in MyDigital ID from the very start.



Although it's been hovering around silently for months, this is its first big exposure due to the forced usage for a popular app.



The latest in a long line of failures to execute properly. — Thevesh (@Thevesh) October 1, 2024

Forcing citizens to use MyDigital ID when we are still doubting about cyber security. https://t.co/0gUv3imV0N — Jonathan Foong (@jonfoong) October 1, 2024

Ini pencabulan hak asasi.

MYDigital ID ni pun belum lagi diwajibkan tapi sebuah agensi kerajaan dah jadikan ia satu-satunya syarat wajib untuk log masuk ke app mereka. Selepas ini apa? Nak buka akaun Media sosial kena ada MYDigital ID juga ke? https://t.co/ZU9jSOILIO — illiFadli™🇲🇾🇵🇸🌺🚭🌈 (@IlliFadli) October 1, 2024

Bad Idea, Former MP Weighs In

Former MP Ong Kian Ming experienced similar issues registering for MyDigital ID. He supports the MyDigital ID initiative but felt the implementation and current usage in MyJPJ app was a bad idea.

He believes users should be given the option to port over to another login method since MyDigital ID hasn’t been stressed tested yet.

Additionally, he felt it wasn’t a good idea to force people to switch logins when there’s already an existing login credential and protocol.

He said MyDigital ID usage could have been better implemented by introducing a new app or product such as the e-passport to incentivise people to register and use the digital ID.

Lastly, he felt JPJ failed to take the existing registration issues into account before making their announcement.

1) I was shocked when I read this news yesterday. Here's my take on why I think this is a really bad idea despite being a firm proponent of the Digital ID initiative.



Firstly, one should always give the option to users of porting over to another login method, rather than making… https://t.co/P3oQyXshyg — Ong Kian Ming 🇲🇾 (@imokman) October 2, 2024

Do you need to use the MyJPJ app?

No, you don’t need to use the MyJPJ app. According to JPJ’s FAQ on Facebook, the app is an option to have your road tax and driver’s license in digital copies with you.

The onus is on the authorities to validate your road tax status and driver’s license using the authorised gadgets.

However, we know how unreliable the information passes down from top to bottom so it’s understandable why some of us rather have the app installed anyway!

What’s MyDigital ID and its purpose?

The MyDigital ID, the national digital identification system, was introduced in November 2023 with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the first person to get it.

MyDigital ID doesn’t replace your Malaysian identification card or MyKad for identification purposes.

The purpose of having MyDigital ID is to keep Malaysians safe from online scams and identity thefts.

It’s hoped that MyDigital ID will enable Malaysians to log in to apps and portals without having to create or remember various usernames and passwords.

A single verification system via MyDigital ID would suffice in the long run. Malay Mail explains it in detail here.

There’s no point in explaining how to register if the site is still “misbehaving.”

