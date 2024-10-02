Penang Cops Debunk Woman’s Claim Of Being Forced To Become A Prostitute By Ah Longs

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Penang police have confirmed that the viral TikTok video about a woman being forced to become a prostitute by illegal moneylenders to pay off her family’s debts is false and a fictional story. The video is believed to be a clip from a podcast show.

In the video, she claimed she was forced to work without pay by an Ah Long in a “red house” since February after her father failed to pay the Ah Longs after borrowing from them.

She claimed to be a mother to a four-year-old child and her father owed the Ah Longs as much as RM20,000. Her mother and younger siblings were allegedly made guarantors.

State police chief, Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, said the 26-year-old woman in question came up with the story in the TikTok video to express her feelings. She contacted the podcast hosts on 26 July 2024.

The police discovered her safe and sound in her home in Seberang Perai Utara around 10.50pm on Monday.

In real life, she admitted borrowing money from several illegal moneylenders and had been threatened by some companies because she failed to repay her debts.

Her mother who lives in a kampung also received threats.

The police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code which carried a two-year jail term or a fine or both upon conviction.

The case will also be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which carries a fine of not more than RM50,000 or imprisonment of not more than a year with RM1,000 fine for every day of the offence upon conviction.

Hamzah advised the public not to easily believe and spread any videos on social media without checking the video’s authenticity.

He added that anyone caught spreading fake news can be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He also advised the public to lodge a police report if they are threatened or blackmailed.

