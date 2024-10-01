PMX Teases ‘Ultra Rich’ Budget Cuts For 2025 – Malaysians’ Reactions Are Priceless!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Budget 2025 is to be tabled in Parliament on 18 October and it will be the last budget for the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025). So far, the Malaysian economy has been performing beyond expectations with inflation rates holding steady across the board.

Budget 2025 is expected to improve the nation’s competitiveness to attract investments, prudent spending, uplifting the quality of lives, equitable wealth distribution, and more. This includes lessening subsidies and reducing annual net borrowings. It’s all in the name of the better future.

In the lead-up to tabling the budget, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hinted that the budget would benefit the poor. This will likely involve cutting subsidies that the ultra-rich enjoy.

Another thing Anwar intends to stop is the “leakages” involving wealthy people abusing education opportunities. Some elite families have been sending their children to science schools or Malay institutions meant for the poor.

He noted that these changes may be unpopular among the affected groups but it’s essential changes for the country.

However, netizens online have questions and demands too. Here are some things they wish to be included in Budget 2025.

1. Start culling from the top

A post that has gotten many likes suggested Anwar to start “culling” the many perks enjoyed by ministers and parliament members (MPs).

As we all know, these politicians (and high-ranking civil servants who are meant to be working for the public good) enjoy extravagant allowances, including holidays and trips abroad, which are paid for by taxpayers. P.S: The people who hold public offices serve the nation (and the public).

However, this strategy could be a shot in the foot because the politicians may just support or jump ship to anyone who would let them keep their riches, which isn’t great for society at large either.

Why not start at the top, Mr. Prime Minister? Perhaps focus on eliminating the extravagant allowances and perks enjoyed by ministers and MPs. They’re living off the taxpayers’ hard-earned money, while people like me in the top tax bracket work relentlessly to earn our way. — Darween Vasudev (@darweenspeaks) September 30, 2024

Isn’t it rich to talk about paying for ‘qualified professionals’ when they’re swimming in perks while we’re stuck with subpar services? If we’re investing our hard-earned money into governance, we need leaders who actually deliver not the mediocrity they’ve grown comfortable with — Darween Vasudev (@darweenspeaks) October 1, 2024

Here’s a thought: why should taxpayers fund plush lifestyles for politicians when the outcome is still a circus? If CEOs can justify their pay with results, shouldn’t our leaders be held to the same standard instead of using our money to cushion their mediocrity! — Darween Vasudev (@darweenspeaks) October 1, 2024

2. Clarify who’s the ultra-rich

“Eat the rich” but who are the rich, wealthy people? Who is considered the ultra-rich? As it happens, the middle class often gets the short end of the stick while the truly wealthy people get away scot-free with tax exemptions and more.

With Budget 2025, many hoped the subsidies cut for the rich wouldn’t further victimise the middle-class group.

This also led some to want the government to implement the inheritance tax on the ultra-rich.

And since there are race-based policies, some want to know if those who are in need are treated equally or treated based on their race.

Define 'Ultra Rich'..? — Faiz (@rijal_faiz) September 30, 2024

Very vague. Who’s ultra rich? Gross monthly income of 80k? 100k? Or the government be punishing middle class for their hard earned cash? — KR07 (@kkrr0795) October 1, 2024

Read the middle class will suffer no petrol subsidy, continue pay for dearer private colleges, less tax deductions, not the T2% usually.. they continue buy EV tax free till end 2025.. tax avoidance consultants plan taxes.. richer get tax free incentives via SINGLE FAMILY OFFICES! https://t.co/nQtGs3mXgo — shaman (@shahrimank) September 30, 2024

Last2 tekan yg m10 atas. Yg t1,t2 sunti sepi with a lot of benefit and tax exemption — . (@amirsmuff) October 1, 2024

Going for the ultra-rich ya?

So vacancy tax first or

inheritance tax first?



Don't say want to intro

policies targetting the ultra rich

but eventually hit M40 the most. — echo (@wfr3104) September 30, 2024

I'm all for measures aimed at reducing inequality.



I'm hoping the government will finally introduce inheritance tax within the next 5 years. — Trollerballer (@Trollerbal22597) September 30, 2024

Straight question- direct, blunt, honest! Which among the poor/marginalised/or vulnerable communities would receive support ? Is it still going to be race and religious based? We don’t hope on vague ambiguous empty promise. — Dominic Damian JAN 1513 (@jan_1513) September 30, 2024

via GIPHY

3. Build MRSM in Forest City

When you can’t beat them, join them. There has been criticism about elite families sending their children to schools like MARA Junior Science Colleges (MRSM) and taking the places meant for poor qualified students.

A solution someone proposed was to build special MRSM (probably for elite kids) in Forest City in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

It’s where the rich are supposed to live and play. With their popular school of choice there, they can start re-populating the area and study there too.

Buka MRSM satu di Forest City, @anwaribrahim — Ahmed Boestaman (@_AhmedBo) September 30, 2024

4. No cheap healthcare for the rich

The hatred for the rich continues to spew. One user insisted that people in the M40 and T20 groups shouldn’t be able to enjoy cheap and affordable healthcare services.

This is usually brought up during a debate about lessening the crowds in public hospitals. However, this suggestion to exclude the rich seems extreme, isn’t it?

That said, we can always dream of free healthcare and education for all. Who can make it happen? The ultra-rich la. Povvos no money.

Same goes to healthcare, m40, t20 shouldn’t pay RM1 anymore, for meds, consultations, procedures. Dont come to me and tell. “rICh PeOpLe DONt Go tO puBLiC hEAlTHCARe”🤡.I’ll say to you back “rICH PeOpLE dONT Go To UITM, SbP, mRsM, theY to iNTeRnaTionaL SCHool, SUnwAy unI, pRIvAtE — LouisXIV (@xiv_louis_) September 30, 2024

Education and healthcare should be free for all.



If the government lacks the funds, we should increase taxes on the wealthy to ensure everyone has access to quality education & healthcare. https://t.co/YIl2Uvxo7S — Swifties For Palestine 🇵🇸 (@folkloreswifty) September 30, 2024

5. Raise the minimum wage (again)

All this talk about taxing the rich and removing their subsidies is supposed to help the poor. The poor are not just the ones in the poverty level but also anyone who started with a less than minimum wage.

The current minimum wage has been raised to RM1,500 which is still not enough, to be honest. It’s not even the minimum sum required to support an individual or a family, especially in a city. It’s just the minimum sum an employee can legally pay their employees.

This also ties into the topic of job availability. Students are encouraged to pursue their studies in hopes of better-paying jobs.

However, when they join the workforce, there are sometimes no jobs or they’re paid a pittance. This has made some people believe that higher education is a scam.

It’s not a surprise that youths today look at all these and decide to pursue the next career option: go for gig work or become influencers, key opinion leaders (KOLs), or TikTok stars.

People look down on influencers but think of it this way: they are literally freelancing and starting their own marketing company. It’s a whole new world out there and they are making the best out of a bad situation.

Helps should go to those in need…not to those who are privileged — PemburuKejahilan (@AHMADFARIDABDU4) September 30, 2024

University is a waste of money. Jobs are scarce. Even those with jobs are poorly paid. — moSaleh (@MohdMohd982292) October 1, 2024

6. Huh?

The people have been burnt by empty promises one too many times so the latest hints about Budget 2025 weren’t exciting for them.

However, a Twitter user admitted they didn’t know there were subsidies for the ultra-rich and asked if the government meant removing blanket subsidies. He has finally woken up and joined the discourse. Better late than never!

What would you like in Budget 2025? Give us wrong answers only in the comments!

talk only — Zuker (@zukerbot) October 1, 2024

Yeah no



Until we see actual policies benefitting the people, we ain't believing anything anymore. This was you just a year ago



We want education opportunities for b40 and middle class kids.



You go tax the ultra rich first https://t.co/B1wTpWxyCp pic.twitter.com/pTj4FOhAeJ — Loretta (@lorettabagg) September 30, 2024

I am not aware of any subsidies that are targeted for the wealthy. Therefore, doesn’t he mean cut blanket subsidies? 🤷‍♂️ — turnera (@turnera232) September 30, 2024

