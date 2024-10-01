No MyDigital ID, No Entry! MyJPJ App’s New Rule Kicks In Oct 10

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nowadays, all transactions can be done online without needing to go to physical premises. These include renewing road tax, driving licences, passports, and more.

One of the widely used apps in line with the nation’s vision of digitalization is the MyJPJ app.

However, for MyJPJ app users, there’s an important update to take note of.

MyDigital ID Required to Log In to MyJPJ App

A notification on the MyJPJ app announced that users must have a MyDigital ID account to log in to the app.

The notification states that the login update will be mandatory starting from 10 October.

Those who do not register with MyDigital ID will no longer be able to use the MyJPJ app after this date.

“Single sign-on using MyDigital ID will be enforced starting 10 October 2024. Please register on the MyDigital ID app immediately to avoid any login issues,” said the notification in the MyJPJ app.

To make it easier for users, JPJ has provided a button with a link that allows users to download the MyDigital ID app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

(Credit: MyJPJ)

Our check of other government apps, such as MySejahtera, found that such a notice has not yet appeared.

However, for MySejahtera users, the login screen now offers two options: log in using a phone number or using MyDigital ID.

(Credit: MySejahtera)

What is MyDigital ID?

MyDigital ID is used as a verification method to simplify all digital government services and enhance the security of online transactions.

On 1 December 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim registered with MyDigital ID and became the first individual in Malaysia to possess this digital identification.

(Credit: Soya Cincau)

Additionally, the use of MyDigital ID on government portals ensures secure transactions through a cryptography-based system certified by the Common Criteria Evaluation and Certification, with international recognition at the EAL3+ level.

(Credit: Soya Cincau)

According to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), this same system is also implemented in several other countries, such as Estonia, India, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and others.

Some of the transactions that can be performed by citizens in countries using this digital identity include:

Opening a bank account without needing to physically prove identity at the bank.

Consulting with a doctor and getting prescriptions online through access to health records.

Conducting property rental transactions.

Voting online.

E-learning.

