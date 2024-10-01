Malaysia Enforces New Smoking Law Today With More Stringent Rules

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852) gazetted on 2 February will come into effect today (1 October).

The Act, which made history as Malaysia’s first comprehensive standalone tobacco and vape control law, will enforce strict rules on how smoking products are used, sold, and displayed.

It aims to curb the smoking and vaping habits among children and youths, including cracking down on targeted marketing and promotional materials aimed at this group.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad took to X and said, “Some aspects are ‘IMMEDIATE’, others through ‘EDUCATIONAL ENFORCEMENT’.” Explaining that the Act’s enforcement will roll out in stages.

This includes provisions to reduce the availability of smoking products in the form of toys that can attract children and teens.

There will also be provisions involving advertisement, promotions, and sponsorship of all smoking products, including banning sales at educational institutions, markets, online, and vending machines.

Credit: Don Delfin Almonte/ Landovan via Unsplash

The effort to curb smoking among children and youths includes educational enforcement for a period of 6 to 12 months from the enforcement date for the following aspects:

The registration of smoking products will be enforced from 1 April 2025.

The product-by-product packaging and labelling will take effect on 1 October 2025 at the latest.

The control of sales, including exhibitions at sales counters will take effect on 1 April 2025 at the latest.

The ministry understands that effective and sustainable legal enforcement requires understanding and cooperation from all parties.

As such, the ministry would publish educational and advocacy materials to help stakeholders understand Act 852 clearly.

The ministry would also hold engagement sessions on compliance, especially with industry players.

Any inquiries regarding the enforcement of Act 852 can be made at 03-8892 4552 or via Whatsapp at 010-860 8949, every Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

Salam Madani Semua ❤️



– PENGUMUMAN PENTING-



PENGUATKUASAAN AKTA 852 BERMULA

Esok, 1 OKTOBER AKAN BERLAKU dalam 2 FASA:



1. SERTA-MERTA

2. PENGUATKUASAAN PENDIDIKAN



Act 852 will now come into force TOMORROW!



Some aspects 'lMMEDIATE', others thro'

'EDUCATIONAL ENFORCEMENT'. https://t.co/m5v1Wq1QOC pic.twitter.com/AjDfICGVQ8 — Dzulkefly Ahmad (@DrDzul) September 30, 2024

