TRP
Now Reading
Rae Lil Black Was In KL – Do You Know Who She Is?
TRP
TRP

Rae Lil Black Was In KL – Do You Know Who She Is?

Her visit to Malaysia was a mix of sweet and bitter moments.

by
September 30, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many celebrities have been visiting Malaysia—and why wouldn’t they? Malaysia is renowned as one of the most beautiful countries in Southeast Asia.

Recently, Kae Asakura famously known as Rae Lil Black was in Kuala Lumpur, sparking joy among her fans.

Rae, who has a significant following in the adult film industry (yes, porn), announced her trip on Twitter, and her Malaysian fans eagerly anticipated meeting her.

During her time in Malaysia, Rae shared several sweet moments on her social media accounts.

In one of her TikTok videos, she visited Dataran Merdeka, the iconic independence square of Kuala Lumpur.

Respectful of the local culture, she donned a scarf over her head, a gesture that was appreciated by her fans.

Screenshot from TikTok

In another video, Rae enjoyed Malaysia’s iconic dish, Nasi Kandar.

From her enthusiastic expression, it was clear that she loved the local cuisine.

She even captioned the video in Bahasa Malaysia: “Sedap nasi kandar malam-malam.” (It is delicious to eat Nasi Kandar every night).

@raelilblack.official Sedap Nasi Kandar malam2 #kualalumpur #kl #malaysia #malaysiatiktok ♬ Cinta Tasikmalaya – Tryana

However, not everything went smoothly during her visit. In a distressing tweet, Rae mentioned that she was “stalked and even grabbed” while walking on the streets of Kuala Lumpur.

“I thought Kuala Lumpur is a safe city,” she tweeted.

The incident prompted an outpouring of apologies and support from Malaysians, who were horrified by what she had experienced.

Rae Lil Black

Despite the unfortunate incident, Rae’s visit also highlighted her multifaceted personality.

While she is widely known for her work as an adult film actress, Rae has a life beyond her on-screen persona.

In a TEDx Talk in Bangkok, she opened up about her passions outside of the industry.

Rae owns a company, runs a popular YouTube channel where she shares her travels and love for food, and recently began learning Muay Thai, showcasing her dedication to self-improvement and new experiences.

“Thank you, Malaysia for bringing me all the new experiences, thoughts, knowledge, opportunities and new friends,” she said in one of her Instagram Stories.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s FacebookTwitterInstagram, or Threads.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd