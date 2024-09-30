Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Inspiring Visit To Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The legendary Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov visited Malaysia as part of his Path of a Champion tour.

During this tour, a special meet-and-greet session was held at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur on 29 September.

The event, organized by Faith Events, saw an impressive turnout of 1,500 attendees.

The session also featured special performances, highlighting Malaysia’s rich martial arts traditions and its growing presence in global combat sports.

Khabib expressed his excitement at fulfilling his long-time dream of visiting Malaysia.

“I have been wanting to come here for a long time, and finally, it happened. Besides, the idea arose to open a gymnasium in this country,” he said.

“I was in Indonesia, and we thought about this matter. Why not open a gym here and bring in great coaches? It’s definitely a good idea for all MMA fans in Malaysia,” he added, as reported by Malaysia Gazette.

During the event, Khabib also extended an invitation to national Muay Thai star Johan “Jojo” Ghazali Zulfikar to train at his training centre in Dagestan, Russia, should he decide to transition to MMA in the future.

Khabib praised Jojo as one of the best fighters and wished him success in his ONE Championship career.

“He (Jojo) told me that in the future, he wants to switch to MMA after finishing the sport he is currently involved in. When he does, he is always welcome in Dagestan to train with us, especially to improve his wrestling skills,” Khabib said as reported by Kosmo Online.

Khabib also emphasized that if Malaysia aims to produce world-class MMA champions, it needs to establish a comprehensive training system.

He acknowledged Malaysia’s strong base of strikers, particularly Muay Thai champions, but noted that producing elite fighters—like those in Dagestan—requires a robust system of training with high-quality coaches.

Meeting with Mat Sabu

Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security was very happy with his meeting with Khabib.

He shared the meeting through a Facebook post in which he said that Khabib is an example to the younger generation of living with discipline and principles.

“We chat about fighting spirit, discipline, and strong determination, which are not only important in sports but also in everyday life.

“Khabib is not only an icon in the UFC but also a role model for the younger generation, especially in holding firm principles and values despite any challenge,” he said in the post.

First Selfie

A man known as Udin declared that he was allegedly the first person to take a selfie with Khabib during his visit to Malaysia.

This was revealed through his TikTok account @udinsofficials.

This incident happened when Khabib arrived at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport at about 2am yesterday.

From the video that was shared, it seems like Udin works at the airport and at first was very nervous to ask for a picture with his idol.

However, with much determination, his goal was achieved and he took a selfie with the great fighter.

