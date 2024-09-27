[Watch] Police Looks For Man Who Jumped Across Bukit Bintang Monorail Track

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Everyone is always reminded not to go near any train tracks but a man clearly didn’t follow the warnings.

A viral video on Xiaohongshu (XHS) showed a man jumping from the Bukit Bintang monorail track to the platform. The incident is said to have occurred on 24 September.

It’s unknown how or why he ended up on the track but he was lucky not to be run over by an oncoming monorail. The XHS user who uploaded the video said she didn’t know why the man jumped from the track.

The police have caught wind of the video and are now looking for him for questioning.

Dang Wangi police chief, Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, confirmed the video was uploaded on Xiaohongshu (XHS) the same day of the incident.

The Prasarana auxiliary police made a police report at 9.34pm on Wednesday (25 September). The case will be investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code for criminal trespass.

Anyone with information can contact the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters at 03-26002222, the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999 or the nearest police station.

