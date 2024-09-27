TRP
[Watch] Malaysian Registered Car Clamped In Thailand For Parking In Front Of Traffic Lights
People claimed Malaysians have brought their bad driving habits to Thailand and are embarrassing their countrymen.

September 27, 2024

There have been complaints about Malaysian drivers indiscriminately parking their vehicles while visiting Thailand.

A recent viral video showed a car with Malaysian number plates allegedly parked at the roadside where the traffic lights are. It also showed a Thai police officer clamping the front wheel of the car. It’s believed the video was taken in Hatyai.

When the video panned, it could be seen the car was parked on a four-lane road in front of the traffic lights.

In the comments, some claimed Malaysian drivers have brought their bad driving manners to Thailand and felt embarrassed by this.

Some equated Malaysians in Thailand were behaving like Singaporeans coming into Malaysia, with a user confirming he witnessed Malaysian drivers behaving similarly in Betong, a town in Southern Thailand.

A Twitter user praised the police for taking action and not letting the errant driver get away with it.

However, a Twitter user said such drivers aren’t deterred by the cheap fines.

The incident also had some people suggesting the authorities tighten the rules because it affects the safety of others.

Remember to bring your driving license if you drive to Thailand

When Malaysia adopted a digital driving license, some Malaysian tourists faced issues with Thai authorities when they drove to Thailand. Hiccups were to be expected after all when there were admin changes.

A Thai officer (speaking with a Kelantanese accent) made a video to clarify what’s needed so Malaysian travellers don’t need to worry about their holidays.

The officer said they accept the driver’s license card, the digital copy on the phone, or a printout of the license by the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ).

It’s only an issue if the driver doesn’t possess the license at all.

