[Watch] Malaysian Registered Car Clamped In Thailand For Parking In Front Of Traffic Lights

There have been complaints about Malaysian drivers indiscriminately parking their vehicles while visiting Thailand.

A recent viral video showed a car with Malaysian number plates allegedly parked at the roadside where the traffic lights are. It also showed a Thai police officer clamping the front wheel of the car. It’s believed the video was taken in Hatyai.

When the video panned, it could be seen the car was parked on a four-lane road in front of the traffic lights.

Perangai buruk terbawa-bawa ke negara lain pic.twitter.com/kzXLQJsgwY — @ (@anthraxxx781) September 25, 2024

In the comments, some claimed Malaysian drivers have brought their bad driving manners to Thailand and felt embarrassed by this.

Some equated Malaysians in Thailand were behaving like Singaporeans coming into Malaysia, with a user confirming he witnessed Malaysian drivers behaving similarly in Betong, a town in Southern Thailand.

A Twitter user praised the police for taking action and not letting the errant driver get away with it.

However, a Twitter user said such drivers aren’t deterred by the cheap fines.

The incident also had some people suggesting the authorities tighten the rules because it affects the safety of others.

Syabas dan tahniah pihak pnguasa. Bila lg pihak pnguasa kt nak cntohi tndakan camtu. — ipohcmemalee (@ipohcmemalee) September 26, 2024

Apadahal…dia bawak peti sejuk bergerak, byk duit tu. Setakat nak bayar saman kat Siam, apalah sangat… celah gigi dia je 😏 — Wild Orchid (@Orkid_Hutan_) September 25, 2024

majority Malaysians drivers yg masuk Thailand ni pun equivalent to when Singaporean drivers masuk Malaysia 😚 — Amir (@amir_afiq) September 26, 2024

hahaha pastu complain pasal sg drivers masuk malaysia… korang masuk Thailand pon sama perangai 😭 — (▰˘︹˘▰) (@elliehamed) September 26, 2024

Kite duk kate sg kiasu buat perangai kat Malaysia. Orang kite pun same jugak bile masuk tempat orang 😂 — 🇲🇾🇵🇸💪 (@pearlxcore) September 25, 2024

went to Betong last week, and yes this is how Malaysian park their cars — James Lee (@jl_bat) September 26, 2024

Pihak berkuasa kena buat jgk mcm ni ketatkan peraturan lagi lagi depan utc jalan pudu tu. Srs sempit and semak and boleh bahayakan yg lain. Dhlah kena mengelak kereta park tgh jalan — amni lah siapa lagi? (@iamniii_) September 26, 2024

kerajaan kena buat undang2 sape yang kena saman kat sana kena bayar kat sini gak sebab memalukan negara. — Zahid Muhammad (@muzahidno1) September 26, 2024

Remember to bring your driving license if you drive to Thailand

When Malaysia adopted a digital driving license, some Malaysian tourists faced issues with Thai authorities when they drove to Thailand. Hiccups were to be expected after all when there were admin changes.

A Thai officer (speaking with a Kelantanese accent) made a video to clarify what’s needed so Malaysian travellers don’t need to worry about their holidays.

The officer said they accept the driver’s license card, the digital copy on the phone, or a printout of the license by the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ).

It’s only an issue if the driver doesn’t possess the license at all.

Ingin memandu di Thailand ?



berikut adalah tips penting untuk rakyat Malaysia menggunakan lesen memandu di Thailand.



terima kasih atas pencerahan pihak tuan. pic.twitter.com/WrBv9uFckI — ًِ (@bckupacc99) September 26, 2024

