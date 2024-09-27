IGP Continues To Drop Details – Loyal GISBH Members “Gifted” Wives, Posts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many secrets from the controversial spiritual group, Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), have been unearthed over the past few weeks.

Just when you think that’s the end of it, there is more to the story as the investigation continues.

Today, the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said loyal GISBH members who obey the instructions or commandments by their leaders were “gifted” certain women as wives. They would also be promoted to leadership positions.

As such, the police explained it was why some GISBH members, including the top leader, had more than two wives.

Further investigations revealed that members who did not agree with the leaders or tried to leave the group would be threatened. No one was permitted to exit the group.

These members were exposed to the Aurad Muhammadiah doctrine via pamphlets or reading materials to ensure high fanaticism towards their leader.

The police are still identifying the background and identity of about 10,000 members who have joined GISBH.

Razarudin said this number of members including children was only based on the documents seized after a series of raids across the country.

We (police) still need to see who these people are, how they registered as GISBH members. Is this registration based on the law? Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain

Meanwhile, Razarudin added the possibility of investigating GISBH’s top management under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

The current focus of the investigation is on organised crime and the police will see if there’s a need to detain the suspects under SOSMA.

Yesterday, Razarudin said 34 individuals linked to GISBH whose remand period ended were re-arrested under SOSMA while another 127 individuals were released on bail.

The police also applied for a four-day remand extension for 24 GISBH members, including the group’s top management, to facilitate investigations under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

Razarudin shared that GISBH has allegedly never paid taxes since the company was established.

This fact was discovered after police worked with the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and discovered a disturbing pattern of tax evasion.

The police investigation found that GISBH followed the Aurad Muhammadiah doctrine that promotes excessive devotion to leaders to the point of distorting the true teachings of Islam.

The doctrine instils followers to have blind faith, resembling indoctrination. As such, the doctrine is seen as dangerous to national security.

Since 11 September, the police, through Op Global, have rescued 572 children and teenagers suspected of being abused and exploited by GISBH.

To date, more than 300 individuals, including the top management, have been arrested.

