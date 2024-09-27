Heartwarming Reunion After 18 Years: Malaysian Man Reunites With Childhood Nanny In Indonesia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

After 18 years of separation, a Malaysian man named Najmi has finally reunited with his childhood nanny, a moment that has touched the hearts of many after being shared on TikTok.

@muhd.najmii Sejak bibik balik ke Indonesia tahun 2006 (aku darjah 2), sejak tu jugak lah aku berazam nak kumpul duit jumpa/cari bibik. Lepas bibik balik, kitorang lost contact sebab mungkin bibik tukar nombor. Tapi alhamdulillah, sepupu bibik dapat contact kitorang and bagitau bibik tinggal di mana. Alang2 kitorang pergi Cirebon untuk wedding, kitorang jemput bibik datang sebab 4-5 jam je dari kg dia. Walaupun jauh untuk bibik travel tapi kalau bukan sekarang, taktahu bila lagi. Aku bangun pagi tengok phone, mama cakap bibik ada dekat cafe hotel. Terus aku siap dan turun. Aku diri depan bibik and dia tanya “siapa ni”. Aku tak dapat nak jawab sebab tahan air mata. Mama ayah yang tolong jawab. Terus bibik bangun peluk aku. Aku tahan je air mata sebab ramai orang dekat cafe tu haha. Sampai aku takleh nak cakap betul sbb rasa sebak. Masa tak menyebelahi kita bik, tahu2 dah kena balik. Terlalu banyak benda yang saya nak cerita. Kalau boleh, dari malam bibik balik indonesia sampai lah saya besar saya nak cerita. Setiap kali saya tengok bibik orang lain, pasti saya akan ingat bibik dan makin semangat nak cari bibik. Walaupun kita dapat jumpa dan bersembang sekejap, saya gembira sangat dapat jumpa bibik. Saya harap bibik gembira dapat jumpa kami dan bangga tengok saya membesar. Terima kasih kerana menjaga kami adik beradik dengan baik. Satu hari nanti saya datang lagi ye bik 🤍 ♬ Belum Siap Kehilangan – Stevan Pasaribu

The emotional reunion took place in Indonesia, marking the end of a long journey to reconnect with the woman who cared for him during his early years.

Najmi was in primary 2 when his nanny, affectionately known as “bibik,” returned to Indonesia in 2006.

After her departure, the family lost contact, likely due to a change in phone number. Determined to reunite with her, Najmi had been saving money for years, holding onto the hope of finding bibik again.

His dream of reuniting with her finally came true when bibik’s cousin reached out to Najmi’s family, sharing where she was currently living.

The opportunity to meet came during Najmi’s family trip to Cirebon for a wedding.

Although bibik lived 4-5 hours away from the wedding location, they extended an invitation, knowing this might be their only chance to reunite.

Despite the long journey, bibik made the effort to meet to meet them at the hotel they were staying.

The heartfelt reunion took place at a hotel cafe. Najmi shared on TikTok that he woke up to the news that bibik was waiting downstairs.

Filled with emotion, he rushed to get ready and went down to see her. As he stood in front of bibik, she asked, “Who is this?” as she didn’t immediately recognize him.

Overwhelmed with emotion and holding back tears, Najmi couldn’t speak, leaving his parents to reintroduce him.

The moment bibik realized who he was, she stood up and embraced him tightly.

Najmi shared how difficult it was to hold back his tears, especially with many people around in the cafe.

He described how seeing bibik after so many years brought back a flood of memories, and he felt a deep sense of gratitude for her care during his childhood.

Though their time together was brief, the reunion was incredibly meaningful.

Najmi expressed how much he wanted to tell bibik, recalling how often he thought of her when seeing other people’s nannies, which fueled his determination to find her.

He hoped bibik was proud of the man he had become and thanked her for the love and care she had given him and his siblings during her time with their family.

The TikTok video of the reunion has since gone viral, with many viewers commenting on how moving the story was.

Najmi’s post resonates with those who have shared similar experiences of reuniting with loved ones after years of separation, reminding everyone of the powerful connections formed during childhood.

Source: @muhd.najmii/TikTok



“Time wasn’t on our side, but I’m glad we finally met,” Najmi wrote, capturing the emotional depth of their reunion and the importance of cherishing the people who helped shape our early lives.

