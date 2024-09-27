Check-In Check-Out Debate Goes On As Motac’s Statement Adds To Frustration

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Once in a while, people seek an escape from the harsh realities of busy life by booking a hotel stay to decompress and enjoy some relaxation.

However, even hotels have started to cause stress with their rigid check-in and check-out timings, frustrating many Malaysians.

Nak rakyat support Tourism Malaysia.

Kementerian Pelancongan @MyMOTAC kena campur tangan isu check in-check out.

Check in 4pm, check out 11am bagi saya melampau.

Atau kita kempen boikot hotel yang buat polisi ini.

Siapa setuju, apa pandangan? — Hakim H (@netnetwok) September 22, 2024

As the debate became hotter, some called on the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) to intervene if they wanted Malaysians to continue supporting local tourism.

Motac then issued a statement saying they were “monitoring the situation”.

“Motac is closely monitoring this matter and has urged operators within the hospitality industry to provide clarification. We are taking this issue seriously,” the ministry said in the statement.

They also advised the public to always review the terms and conditions of their hotel bookings to avoid any misunderstandings.

This only infuriated netizens as for some it felt like Motac was merely being diplomatic instead of stepping in to take action.

Someone remarked that the ministry was not brave enough to take action on the issue.

Others ridiculed the statement which said that people should read the terms and conditions of the hotel before booking.

Meanwhile, another pointed out that Motac should pressure the hotels to follow the international practice of check-in and check-out timings.

Saya rasa nak menangis tengok press release mcm ni — Hezeri Samsuri (@HezeriSamsuri) September 25, 2024

Keyword dia : SEDANG MEMANTAU.



Tak tahu nak gelak ke, nak nanges.



Kalau @MyMOTAC pun tak berani bertegas… kau grase…?



Dia yg ada kuasa, tapi hanya berani bagi PC yg seolah-olah berada atas pagar dan bersikap “wait and see”. — Wild Orchid (@Orkid_Hutan_) September 25, 2024

Kalau stakat nak cakap macam ni, baik takyah keluar statement.



Kau sebagai kerajaan bukan berpihak kepada taikun² ni.



Mabok jela keje kau, buat keje ke laut. — What is the name of name? (@desire_mez) September 25, 2024

Lembiklaaaaa mmg padan mukala industri pelancongan malaysia makin kelaut kalau dpt menteri lembab dan bodoh mcm ni. Pantau apa lagi kalau dah byk gila kes bangangla korang ni. Tegasla skit,takkan xde garis panduan. — KnizaM Leo 🇲🇾🔰 (@kroolnizam) September 25, 2024

"MOTAC juga ingin menasihatkan orang ramai agar sentiasa membaca dan memahami terma serta syarat…"



So in the end? Pengguna yg salah sbb xbaca t&c? Kapitalis owner hotel menang?



Kalau mcm ni je level korg baik bg @wanfayhsal je jd menteri.. sampah.. — Syafiq Safwan (@Sysafwann) September 25, 2024

Special Meeting

Due to the growing attention on the issue across social and mainstream media, Motac has decided to convene a special meeting to address it.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said that the objective of the meeting is to find a fair solution that does not place an undue burden on customers.

“My priority is to ensure that hotel practices and policies are in line with consumer interests while maintaining a competitive and sustainable hospitality sector,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

He added that he would attend the meeting upon returning from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference.

