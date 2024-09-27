Check-In Check-Out Debate Goes On As Motac’s Statement Adds To Frustration

TRP
A recent tweet about hotel check-in and check-out timing has caused chaos on social media.

September 27, 2024

Once in a while, people seek an escape from the harsh realities of busy life by booking a hotel stay to decompress and enjoy some relaxation.

However, even hotels have started to cause stress with their rigid check-in and check-out timings, frustrating many Malaysians.

As the debate became hotter, some called on the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) to intervene if they wanted Malaysians to continue supporting local tourism.

Motac then issued a statement saying they were “monitoring the situation”.

“Motac is closely monitoring this matter and has urged operators within the hospitality industry to provide clarification. We are taking this issue seriously,” the ministry said in the statement.

They also advised the public to always review the terms and conditions of their hotel bookings to avoid any misunderstandings.

This only infuriated netizens as for some it felt like Motac was merely being diplomatic instead of stepping in to take action.

Someone remarked that the ministry was not brave enough to take action on the issue.

Others ridiculed the statement which said that people should read the terms and conditions of the hotel before booking.

Meanwhile, another pointed out that Motac should pressure the hotels to follow the international practice of check-in and check-out timings.

Special Meeting

Due to the growing attention on the issue across social and mainstream media, Motac has decided to convene a special meeting to address it.

Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said that the objective of the meeting is to find a fair solution that does not place an undue burden on customers.

“My priority is to ensure that hotel practices and policies are in line with consumer interests while maintaining a competitive and sustainable hospitality sector,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

He added that he would attend the meeting upon returning from the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) conference.

