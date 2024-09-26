Water You Doing?! Twitterjaya Spirals Over Oxygenated H2…Oh-No!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s become quite the trend for people to share health and beauty tips on social media. One post, though, has sparked a full-blown debate, leaving netizens divided.

Two years ago, a Facebook user named Mazliana Mazlan shared a tip advising everyone to drink a particular brand of mineral water, claiming it contains a high percentage of dissolved oxygen.

She confidently stated that the oxygen was naturally occurring, not added during processing.

This post eventually caught the attention of a Twitter user who used Mazliana’s post to promote a Shopee link that sells water on Twitter.

Lepas baca post Dr Mazliana pasal air ni kat FB i terus pergi beli sebab dah sebulan lebih tak sihat batuk2 selesema pic.twitter.com/SrnDthRVx0 — Izreen (@iweenshares) September 25, 2024

But here’s where the chaos started. People began asking questions about the legitimacy of these claims.

One netizen boldly declared that people are easily fooled, while another dropped a science bomb:

“Water is made of two hydrogen molecules and one oxygen molecule (H2O), so if you’re getting an extra oxygen molecule, congratulations! You’re now drinking hydrogen peroxide (H2O2).”

Senang sungguh kena tipu. Jenama air tu Bubbles O2. Jenama je. Tak disebut langsung pada packaging tu ada oksigen terlarut dalam air. Terus percaya air oksigen ada khasiat.



Ikutkan air memanglah ada unsur O2. Sebab air ni H2O. Manufacturer kona baring kat situ kot. https://t.co/LMbA3rFR5U — Thromboxane A2 Inhibitor (@azmanrocks) September 25, 2024

who gives Dr Mazliana her title. blud doesn't even pass basic chemistry. water H2O, two hydrogen one oxygen no more no less. if got one extra oxygen, u dumbass are drinking hydrogen peroxide H2O2 https://t.co/xIbVRciT0q — Syαh (@_bjurus) September 25, 2024

Kita ni ikan ke perlu air beroksigen? Who dis Dr Mazliana? How exactly does oxygenated water help in this case? Any proper research or papers published to prove this? Seriously curious. Batuk lebih sebulan please la jumpa real doctor. Might be signs of a serious problem. https://t.co/raHumfJY0d — AR (@AfiqRasul) September 25, 2024

y'all are so easy to fool omg https://t.co/YFfH4gfmps — azaégor (@danyfraser) September 26, 2024

Oxygenated Water?

According to Healthline, oxygenated water is a trendy “functional” water, where oxygen is added during the bottling process.

It’s claimed to offer health perks like speeding up exercise recovery, detoxing your system, and helping your body handle alcohol.

But—and this is a big BUT—the evidence supporting these claims is about as thin as the air on Mount Everest.

Sure, it’s low in calories (because it’s water), but it lacks any real nutrients. Some brands spice it up by adding caffeine, electrolytes, or even hemp extract (because why not?).

Interestingly, because the oxygen is added after filtering out impurities, oxygenated water is often cleaner and purer than regular tap water.

It also tastes a bit flatter than your average spring or mineral water—sort of like when your soda goes flat, but without the sugar crash.

Now, back to the brand Mazliana recommended. They claim that their dissolved oxygen comes from natural sources, not some lab-bubbled experiment.

So, in conclusion: Is this all a bit confusing? You bet!

The moral of the story is simple—just drink water to stay hydrated and healthy.

Whether it’s oxygenated, caffeinated, or chlorophyll-infused, your body just needs H2O (and not H2O2, unless you want a different kind of experience…).

