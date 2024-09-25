[Watch] Pasembur, Coffee & Chill Vibes For Only RM2 In Classic Warung? Count Me In!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Many people who live and work in the city have lamented about the rising cost of food. A simple dish outside can cost more than RM20, and drinks have not yet been included.

This is why it’s a gem when one finds cheap eats outside the city. Some TikTok users have shared about Warung Lagend Pak Brahim in Batu Kurau, Perak for its super affordable and tasty meal combo.

At Warung Lagend Pak Brahim, you can have pasembur and a cup of coffee for RM2 only! Whoa! In the comments, customers said the soft drinks cost RM1.50.

@kualakangsar.tv Warung Lagend Pak Brahim, Batu Kurau Perak.. Murah kome weh Rm1 je air dengan makanan.. mana nak cari dah tempat mcm ni murah nye.. tempat nye pun klasik je.. Lokasinya dekat kampung bukit bertam batu kurau.. Buka dari 630 pagi hingga 630 petang.. . untuk full review makan kome boleh tengok dekat youtube/facebook @makan best perak ♬ original sound – Kuala Kangsar TV – KKTV

The warung is a cosy, old-school coffee shop with bottles of soft drinks lining the wooden shelves and walls.

A netizen said seeing the price felt like they went back to the 90s (when things felt more chilled out too!).

Some people in the comments professed to be regular customers and praised the owners for being friendly and honest people.

They enjoy conversing with Pak Long Brahim and listening to his stories. It turns out that he’s quite a good conversationalist and has been running the business for about 40 years.

@zulkamal82 Di suatu petang, minum kopi dan makan petang di sebuah warung dalam kampung. ♬ original sound – zulkamal82

Most of all, people liked dining in places like these for its relaxed vibes. They said people like Pak Long Brahim should be cherished and wished them long, good health.

If you’re ever in the area, remember to stop by to enjoy the good food and say Hi to the owners.

