Vote The Right Candidate Or Hide Your Skirts & Shorts – Tiong To Mahkota Voters

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Mahkota by-election Johor Bahru will be taking place on 28 September, three days from now and the respective parties have been ramping up their campaigning efforts.

However, Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Dato Seri Tiong King Sing’s recent comments about voting to halt the opposition’s “extreme views” during an event might have rubbed people the wrong way.

During a cultural night organised by a lion dance association, Tiong joked with a woman wearing a knee-length skirt that women might lose their right to wear shorts or skirts if the wrong candidate or party is elected this Saturday.

Voters should put their words into action by heading out to vote for the right candidate to show the opponent that we do not accept their views. Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing said during his speech at Taman Sri Kluang on Tuesday night (24 September).

Tiong emphasised that Malaysia’s diversity and unity must be preserved and celebrated. He called everyone to encourage their friends and loved ones to return to Mahkota to vote.

The Mahkota by-election was called after its assemblyman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, passed away on 2 August while receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.

She won the state seat in the 2022 Johor election with a 5,166 majority vote, successfully fielding the seat from Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional, and Warisan candidates.

The upcoming by-election is a straight fight between Kluang UMNO Youth chief Syed Hussein Syed Abdullah, 40, and Perikatan Nasional’s Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, 61, a former Johor footballer.

Netizens didn’t take Tiong’s words kindly although some acknowledged the politician didn’t mince his words. A few believed what he said was fearmongering and breached the 3R (race, religion, royalty) topic.

Some believe the current by-election doesn’t sway the power balance in any way but voting differently could teach UMNO a lesson.

👍 straight to the point. — Boy Chan (@BoyChan1238) September 25, 2024

hahahaha. he say straight to the point @mraaj89 — Sudheep15 (@Sudheepritch) September 25, 2024

No vote also need hide already,what for we vote for u ?stfu lah — Guo Jun (@NgGuoJun0924) September 25, 2024

Not really. This seat is not important at all to shift the balance of power, but very significant to teach Umno a lesson. If Amanah were to contest this seat, we would support them, but not Umno. — Goh Kim Hock (@gohkimhock) September 25, 2024

1 state seat doesn’t affect the policy. Vote wisely — jomach (@RickyTHY) September 25, 2024

How is this fearmongering not considered violating the 3R thing? — Decolonize Palestine From Israel Occupation (@butohkaulah) September 25, 2024

Hahahahaha…even before voting itself, restrictions have been imposed so long already. It will only get worse once the election is over. And the rules will get much shitter — theonlysaneperson (@thenameisindigo) September 25, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.