Thai “Candy Fun” Lollipops Containing Recreational Drugs Allegedly Sold Online

Parents and other adults have been warned to watch out for a Thai lollipop that has become popular among young children, youths, and partygoers.

The lollipop named Candy Fun is believed to contain recreational drugs. It’s sold in a pink package featuring a pink toothy monster character with blue eyes. The round lollipop candy on a plastic stick is dark brown or purplish, almost black in different lighting.

According to Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), the drug lollipops also go by the street names “party lollipops” or “drunk lollipops.”

The video below shows a Thai TikTok user warning others about the dangers of the drug lollipops.

The lollipops can contain drugs like nimetazepam, tramadol, ketamine, or flunitrazepam. The drugs, in any combination, can cause hallucinations, respiratory depression, and death.

ONCB said the ingredients are highly controlled items and classified as Category 2 psychotropic substances. They can only be prescribed by doctors at certified institutes.

The Thai authorities had also cracked down on similar drugs that were in powder form, meant to be mixed in coffee or alcoholic drinks.

The lollipops are allegedly sold online

It’s worrying because these drug lollipops have allegedly found their way on TikTok to be sold to unknowing masses who may not be aware that it’s not an ordinary candy.

This is because the lollipops look harmless at first sight. The nature of the lollipop is only revealed if you scroll through the comments under the videos.

Hahahahaha steady je jual dadah kat Tiktok. Sebenarnya siapa yang handle Tiktok Malaysia eh? Sub company mana?



Moderator korang semua muda2,tak reti check komen ke apa? Orang lain post silap cakap ko remove,natang gini lepas pulak? pic.twitter.com/JauUFynnb7 — daddy rah (@cazzrah) September 24, 2024

Some clips mentioned looking for resellers to sell the candies and the lollipops are described as “good for club and KTV.”

This revelation had drawn criticisms online because people couldn’t believe such videos escaped TikTok’s moderating system.

They were disappointed because TikTok is quick to ban harmless words in comments such as “syukur” and “alhamdullilah” but let drug candies be sold openly.

On the other hand, some believe the videos passed moderation because the sweets were described as “candy” so it wasn’t flagged in their guidelines yet.

For everyone’s safety, some have called on Malaysia’s Health Ministry and the police to look into the presence of such sales videos on TikTok.

At the time of writing, the account allegedly selling the lollipops can no longer be found.

macam mana la boleh nak jual dadah kat tiktok 🙃🙃🙃 harap2 Polis tangkap cepat — 👑 SonesLoveSoshi 💗 (@soneslovesoshi) September 25, 2024

Norma beli barang,baca review dulu. Kalau baca comment,semua dah cakap tu dadah. Takde innocent dalam dunia terbeli dadah,kena paksa isap tu ye — daddy rah (@cazzrah) September 24, 2024

it is,until little kids have a taste at it. Sadly,i reposted one video of a kid acknowledging this candy ggwp 😇 — daddy rah (@cazzrah) September 24, 2024

Moderator boleh remove comment also dalam posting,literally ramai komen dadah. Belum fully AI lagi untuk tapis konten dengan komen,masih manusia — daddy rah (@cazzrah) September 24, 2024

masa ni nak balas kecaman dengan ayat sopan,sekali kena remove. L as fak pic.twitter.com/b44alkoNGe — daddy rah (@cazzrah) September 24, 2024

Haha tiktok benda mcmni dia tak halang tp komen aku syukur pon kena violation, appeal pon tak restored, TIKTOK ni utk syaitan ja kot pic.twitter.com/d36pdsoVaH — Amirah (@subordinate92) September 24, 2024

