Sinkhole Appears In Front Of KLIA’s Bunga Raya Complex

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A sinkhole measuring 5m wide, a metre deep, and 4m long has appeared near the entrance to Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Bunga Raya Complex today.

The complex is used by VIP guests and dignitaries when they arrive or depart from KLIA. The sinkhole has been cordoned off and a traffic management plan has been implemented in the area.

The Public Works Department (JKR) believed the sinkhole was caused by a leak from a sewage pipe nearby.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is currently investigating the cause and will release a detailed report once the investigation is complete.

Berlaku kejadian lubang benam di kawasan pintu masuk dan keluar Kompleks Bunga Raya Terminal Lapangan Terbang Antarabangsa Kuala Lumpur (KLIA).



Pemeriksaan yang dilakukan di lokasi kejadian mendapati terdapat satu lurang kumbahan milik KLIA yang berada berhampiran kawasan lubang… pic.twitter.com/1xJ4Ae4E5l — Astro AWANI (@501Awani) September 25, 2024

(25/9/2024 | 12:13PM)#kltu KOMPLEKS BUNGA RAYA, KLIA: Officials report of a sinkhole on the right lane near the Kompleks Bunga Raya entrance.



SINKHOLE SIZE: 4.3m (length) × 5.4m (width) × 1m (depth)



📷: @moworksmy pic.twitter.com/noZ1c8RzJ5 — Astro Radio Traffic (@astrotraffic) September 25, 2024

Previously, two sinkholes appeared at Jalan Masjid India. The first swallowed an Indian national woman whose body has yet to be found.

Meanwhile, there was a collapsed drain at Kampung Kerinchi a few days after the first sinkhole appeared in Jalan Masjid India.

READ MORE: More Holes In KL: Another Sinkhole Near Jalan Masjid India & A Collapsed Drain In Kampung Kerinchi

READ MORE: What Is Kuala Lumpur’s Ground Made Of & How Does It Relate To Sinkholes?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.