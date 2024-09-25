TRP
Sinkhole Appears In Front Of KLIA’s Bunga Raya Complex
Sinkhole Appears In Front Of KLIA’s Bunga Raya Complex

The sinkhole measuring a metre deep appeared in front of the Bunga Raya Complex used by VIP guests when they arrive or depart KLIA.

September 25, 2024

A sinkhole measuring 5m wide, a metre deep, and 4m long has appeared near the entrance to Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Bunga Raya Complex today.

The complex is used by VIP guests and dignitaries when they arrive or depart from KLIA. The sinkhole has been cordoned off and a traffic management plan has been implemented in the area.

The Public Works Department (JKR) believed the sinkhole was caused by a leak from a sewage pipe nearby.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is currently investigating the cause and will release a detailed report once the investigation is complete.

Previously, two sinkholes appeared at Jalan Masjid India. The first swallowed an Indian national woman whose body has yet to be found.

Meanwhile, there was a collapsed drain at Kampung Kerinchi a few days after the first sinkhole appeared in Jalan Masjid India.

