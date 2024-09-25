Man Out Hunting For Old Items In Rawang Finds Baby’s Skeleton Instead

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police were alerted to a gruesome discovery at the Rawang Bypass Highway yesterday.

A local 53-year-old man out scavenging for old items was said to have discovered human remains, believed to be that of an infant at about 1pm.

Hulu Selangor District Deputy Chief of Police, Deputy Superintendent Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus, in confirming the discovery said no items such as identification documents were found with the skeletal remains.

The case is now under investigation under Section 318 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Asri urged anyone with information related to the incident to visit their nearest police station or contact the Hulu Selangor District Police Headquarters at 03-60641223.

Following the news on social media, netizens expressed concerns and called for the installation of CCTV cameras along the highway, claiming it has become a dumping ground for bodies.

One user claimed that this is the second incident of its kind.

