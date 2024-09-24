[Watch] Is Malaysia In Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*? Yes, We Are!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Marvel Studio’s Thunderbolts* teaser trailer just dropped and eagle-eyed Malaysians spotted familiar Malaysian landmarks in it.

In a short clip in the trailer, actress Florence Pugh who plays Yelena Belova could be seen at Kuala Lumpur’s Lebuh Ampang.

The former Menara HSBC South Tower imploded in the background and right above Yelena, the sign reading “Kedai Kopi Kong Hoe” (Kong Hoe Coffeeshop) could be seen. If you look closer, a partial of the CIMB Bank signboard can be seen too.

To drive the point home, observant viewers noticed that a woman wearing a tudung, a Chinese dude, and two other Indian guys running away in the background. Muhibbah!

Am I tripping or is this in Kuala Lumpur? https://t.co/FHIQX4hKwi pic.twitter.com/JkCKnI1eYt — DoktorRezz 🇲🇾 (@doktorrezz) September 23, 2024

CIMB Bank is officially in the MCU pic.twitter.com/yk10URCXzz — DoktorRezz 🇲🇾 (@doktorrezz) September 23, 2024

Bruh that’s definitely Malaysia where else can you get a hijab wearing Muslim alongside a Chinese and 2 Indian guys in the same pic https://t.co/h5n7RpxAlf pic.twitter.com/pNc2G6ay2K — ng(Gua+Pi) (@xgpingx) September 24, 2024

Months ago, Pugh was seen filming in Malaysia and the rumours intensified when her sister, Arabella Gibbins, posted a picture of herself near the Petronas Twin Towers and tagged Pugh.

Pugh also confirmed she filmed in Malaysia in an interview with US entertainment outlet Variety on 28 July, citing she “jumped off the second tallest building in the world.”

Merdeka 118, standing at 678.9m, currently holds that title.

Florence Pugh reveals that she jumped off the second tallest building in the world in Marvel's "Thunderbolts." https://t.co/ZINasRnzil pic.twitter.com/isvfMeaWQ3 — Variety (@Variety) July 28, 2024

Thunderbolts* follows a team of anti-heroes such as Yelena Belova, Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Sentry (Lewis Pullman), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) going on covert missions for the American government.

The film also sees the return of characters such as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who previously appeared in another Marvel show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, including Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz).

There are speculations regarding the movie’s title, especially the presence of an asterisk at the end. This led to some believing that the group’s name is just a placeholder (there’s more to their mission after all!).

Thunderbolts* is scheduled to be released in local theatres in May 2025 and will be the last film of Phase Five of the MCU.

In the meantime, you can test your eyesight by watching the trailer below and see if you can pick out any hidden details.

