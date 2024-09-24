Malaysians Are Sick Of Hotels That Make Us Wait To Check-In & Rush To Check-Out

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The standard hotel check-in and check-out hours used to be from 11am or 12pm to 12pm the next day. In other words, once you check-in for a night’s stay, you’ll get about 24 hours to enjoy the hotel’s facilities.

However, many people have complained about the check-in hours getting later but the check-out hours getting earlier.

Most hotels now require guests to check-in at 3pm onwards but check out at 10am or 11am. This means a one-night’s stay is about 19 to 20 hours. The latest they can accommodate for a late check-out is at 1pm if the room remains available.

When guests questioned the reason for the late check-in, the common answer given was that the hotel was either short-staffed or the staff didn’t have enough time to make the rooms for the next guests.

Some dissatisfied netizens have called on the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, & Culture (MOTAC) to look into the issue. They found the late check-in and early check-out hours unfair to guests and visitors.

The dissatisfaction was enough until some suggested calling for a hotel boycott to get them to revise their check-in and check-out hours. They added that the late check-in and early check-out were reasonable during the Covid-19 pandemic but not for current situations.

On the other hand, some said Malaysians were just too demanding. They pointed out that hotels in Japan have guests check-in after 3pm and checkout at 10am while hotels in South Korea have guests check-in after 3pm and checkout at 11am.

Someone who allegedly works in the hotel line also shared their experience and point of view. They said there are usually four to five housekeeping staff to make the rooms and it’s not nearly enough to cover all rooms in time.

Alasan yg paling tak munasabah, “cleaner/housekeeping kami tak sempat nak buat kerja. Cik kena check-in ikut masa yg dah ditetapkan.” — zafran | takafulexpert | weddingtemplate (@zafranmustafa) September 23, 2024

Paling bodoh check in lewat sebab bilik tak siap. Pastu kena check out jam 12pm. Pernah juga la sound staff hotel kt kaunter pasal isu ni. Aku siap jumpa manager minta refund beberapa jam kelewatan check in.

Korang tak apa dia ckp, kami tak boleh buat apa2. Buto!!!! — mohd.zaffa (@mohdzaffa) September 23, 2024

Standard kan la 2pm-12pm. Time melingkup dulu pandai pulak mintak rakyat support hotel2 depa ni. Skrg atas sebab fokus pada pelancongan luar sampai 4pm-11am kau hentam pulak.



Apa 11am-4pm ada tourney main mahjong ke dlm bilik tu?



Motac lambat kita boikot je musibat2 ni — Babah Of Five #FSGOUT (@SyafiqDacan) September 23, 2024

Dulu sebelum Covid check-in 2pm, selepas Covid pasal ramai tak cukup staff, tukar ke 3pm. Must be an isolated case. But I agree, MOTAC kena monitor benda2 mcm ni, bagus you highlight 👍🏽 — ZulGerman … 🇲🇾🇩🇪 (@zuldrogba) September 23, 2024

Standard time check-in 3pm, check-out 12pm. Kalau nk request early check-in, ada hotel boleh bagi 2pm kalau bilik dh sedia dan late check-out 1pm max. Cuti sekolah last week check in hotel masih ikut rule ni, hotel mana yg tukar polisi tu? Ada reason ke dari hotel? Melampau. — ʏᴏᴜʀ ᴡᴏʟᴠᴇʀɪɴᴇ 🐺🏴 (@iam_ein) September 23, 2024

Japan = Check in after 3pm and Checkout at 10am.

Korea = Check in after 3 pm and Checkout at 11am.



It is a case to case basis, Malaysian are too demanding. — Aba_G (@AbaGengGeng) September 23, 2024

Hotel i work at c/in time is 1pm and c/out time is 12pm. Hotel got 51 rooms still can manage even sometimes have to make guests wait if their room aren’t ready yet. Housekeeping only has 4-5. So alasan housekeeping tak sempat buat bilik tu actually logic ya jngn ckp x munasabah — Noona⁷ Yoongi supporter🍪 (@kookchimchimy) September 23, 2024

Tak cukup bukan masalah customer, its your management issue wanted to maximise profits?



Then customers kena bear the cost of your management issue



PKP dh lama habis, tak usah lah guna alasan xckup orang lagi — Harith_Mazlun🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@FidoeDidoe) September 23, 2024

Better to holiday in Thailand

Some complained about being fined for checking out late although they were delayed because they had to wait for the room to be ready during check-in.

If hotels don’t revise their check-in and check-out times, some believe it’s better to holiday in other places like Thailand.

Without elaborating, a Twitter user shared that they were able to check-in at 9am in Hatyai and Krabi hotels without issues and check-out late without paying any extra fees.

It deserves a mention that early check-ins are not totally unheard of in Malaysia as some hotels do accommodate upon request.

A cursory check on Booking.com showed that some hotels in Krabi list down their check-in times at 2pm or 3pm.

Pergi hatyai & krabi pukul 9 pagi pun bg check in. Relax je. Check out lambat pun tk caj. Bercuti kat thailand jela. https://t.co/RtaimllFJp — Aisyah (@aisyassss) September 23, 2024

MyBHA president responds regarding check-in timings

The president of Malaysia Budget Hotel Association (MyBHA), Dr Sri Ganesh Michiel, said hotel and homestay owners are free to set their preferred check-in and check-out times based on their business suitability and capabilities.

He added the timing was not governed by any specific hospitality laws. However, it’s part of the company policy that customers are expected to adhere to.

He mentioned how some hotels have the check-in time around 2pm but are forced to delay until 4pm or later due to full occupancy and staff shortages.

He explained more time is needed to prepare the rooms for the next guests when the hotel is at full occupancy. The problem is compounded when there’s a lack of staff.

