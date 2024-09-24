Malaysian Photographer Marcus Kam’s Macro Photos Highlight The Beauty Of Insects

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Most of us wouldn’t even look twice when we see an insect near us. We’re more likely to swat it away, run away screaming, or killing the bug with a slipper.

However, Malaysian photographer Marcus Kam’s magnificent macro photos of the insects around us might change just that, even for a little while.

His close-up photos of insects in the wild showcase the beauty and intricate designs in insects’ wings, body shapes, and colours.

The photos have a way of making one pause and gather the courage to take a longer look at the insects. We’ll slowly see the beauty in these critters that we would normally run away from. And maybe get lost in the eyes of the spider. Yes, spiders are arachnids but you get the gist.

It’s not a surprise to find that Kam has won many prizes for his stunning nature photography. He’s the three-time winner in the Macro theme at the Trierenberg Super Circuits 2018/19 and has won many other photography awards such as the 35AWARDS: Spiders.

The close-up pictures of insects with the background blurred keep the focus on the insects and give the images a dream-like quality.

His clever use of natural and artificial lighting helps to enhance vibrant colours and bring out the insect’s best sides to light such as their iridescent wings.

Kam’s careful photo composition makes these insects look less scary or creepy and invites viewers into the insects’ world. Can you imagine which song the praying mantis below is dancing to?

