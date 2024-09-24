Batik Existed Before Borders – Illustrator Weighs In Amidst Never Ending Origin Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent Twitter post by Malaysian illustrator Arif Rafhan has gone viral, reigniting debates over the origins of batik.

Arif shared a piece of his art depicting the Palestinian flag adorned with a traditional batik motif, which was used during a protest in France in solidarity with Palestinians.

My batik in France! 🇵🇸🇲🇾🇫🇷🍉

Pix taken by BDSFrance93 IG 🫶 pic.twitter.com/aotzDnNU0E — Arif Rafhan (@ArifRafhanDraw) September 22, 2024

However, the post quickly diverged into a heated conversation on social media regarding the cultural ownership of batik.

Same Debate, Different Day

The most recent batik debate started when American YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed was in town as part of his Southeast Asia tour.

During his visit to Malaysia, he was gifted a piece of Malaysian batik, sparking comments from some fans claiming that batik originated in Indonesia.

In response, IShowSpeed, during a live stream, searched the internet and stated that batik originated from Indonesia, further fueling the ongoing debate.

Speed udah googling "where is batik from", sama tour guidenya masih aja dibilang "batik is originally from Malaysian"



L country 👎🏻 pic.twitter.com/Mcb5QYfjnz — 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐮𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐝 (@AffanIbnani) September 17, 2024

In the clip, Speed’s tourguide explains that Malaysian Batik differs from its pattern, focusing more on floral motives where Indonesian Batik focuses more on fauna motives.

The discussion surrounding IShowSpeed’s remarks spilled over into Arif Rafhan’s post, with netizens from both Malaysia and Indonesia engaging in a renewed argument over which country can lay claim to batik’s origins.

Some argued that batik is an Indonesian cultural heritage, while others defended Malaysia’s longstanding batik tradition.

Batik Has Existed Before Borders

Amid the growing controversy, Arif sought to clarify his statement, acknowledging that batik is a part of Southeast Asian culture and existed long before national borders were drawn.

A friendly reminder; Batik existed BEFORE borders / countries. There are versions of batik from Indonesia, Malaysia (even Borneo batik exists), Thailand, and Cambodia (Khmer). We share similar cultures and arts. We are South East Fucking Asia!

Deal with it! — Arif Rafhan (@ArifRafhanDraw) September 23, 2024

He emphasized that the art form belongs to the broader region, transcending modern-day nationalities.

Reflecting on the viral conversation, Arif expressed disappointment that the focus had shifted from his original intent.

Since this tweet made its way to my ancestor’s land next door, my true intention for 🍉 cause in this post has faded. What a discouragement. https://t.co/CzFlekPj5G — Arif Rafhan (@ArifRafhanDraw) September 23, 2024

His artwork was meant to draw attention to the Palestinian cause, using the batik-inspired flag as a symbol of solidarity.

Arif expresses that the conversation had strayed far from the original message of support for Palestine.

As the debate rages on, Arif Rafhan hopes that the message of unity and solidarity in his art can be remembered, rather than the distractions it inadvertently caused.

