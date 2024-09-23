[Watch] Windshield Wiper Thieves In Johor Carpark Caught On Dashcam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Windshield wiper stealers are back again and this time, the act was caught on dashcam in Johor Bahru.

A Facebook user Liang Boon shared a clip of a man and a woman dismantling the top part of the rear windshield wiper.

In another clip, the same couple seemingly damaged the front windshield wiper.

Liang stated in the comments that his car was parked outside the Bukit Indah Aeon car park.

In another comment, Liang said the couple allegedly waited for his car park spot while he was storing his shopping in the car.

He allegedly intended to return to the mall to get lunch for the family and signalled to the couple that he wasn’t leaving yet.

It was believed that the couple allegedly dismantled his rear windshield wiper out of revenge.

Over in the comments, many people were baffled by the couple’s behaviour and said it brought shame to the Chinese community.

Some couldn’t believe people would steal something like windshield wipers in this day and age. A few mentioned that windshield wipers can be bought cheaply online.

This incident also led people to advise others to cable tie their windshield wipers to prevent theft.

So far, Liang has not shared if he made a police report and the alleged offenders have not shared their side of the story.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.