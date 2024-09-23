TRP
Speed’s Second Malaysian Adventure: TMJ And Football Fever
Speed’s Second Malaysian Adventure: TMJ And Football Fever

Speed met up with TMJ who had his kids on video call.

September 23, 2024

YouTube sensation IShowSpeed returned to Malaysia for a second time, this time immersing himself in the vibrant world of Malaysian football.

After his initial visit last week, Darren Watkins Jr or Speed surprised fans by attending a Super League match between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN FC) at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Johor.

Sporting the iconic JDT jersey, Speed witnessed the Southern Tigers’ commanding 6-1 victory.

During a live stream, Speed expressed his awe at the stadium’s grandeur, a testament to JDT’s dominance in Malaysian football, as reported by Malay Mail.

His Malaysian adventure took an unexpected turn when he was granted a royal audience with acting Johor Sultan, Tunku Ismail (TMJ).

The two engaged in a casual chat, discussing Speed’s Asian travels and his unforgettable meeting with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Joining the conversation via video call were TMJ’s children who were visibly excited to meet the popular YouTuber.

“Look, my kids are going crazy,” TMJ remarked, highlighting the enthusiasm of his children.

Speed’s first visit to Malaysia was a whirlwind of excitement, drawing massive crowds at popular landmarks and indulging in the country’s rich culinary heritage.

