Singaporean Employer Berates Domestic Worker For Being “Slow”, Agency Responds & Netizens React

A recent video of a Singaporean woman berating her domestic worker for being “slow” has sparked a wave of online reactions.

The employer, identified only as “L,” filmed herself scolding the worker and sent the footage to her agency, Regent Maid Agency, to lodge a complaint.

The video was later shared by the agency along with a statement on their Official Facebook.

What Happened?

In the video, L can be seen sitting at a table with the domestic worker standing beside her.

The employer expressed frustration with the worker’s lack of response, mentioning she had been trying to communicate with the worker for several minutes.

L expressed her frustration and decided to record the situation when the worker remained unresponsive, eventually slamming her hand on the table in irritation.

According to Mothership, the worker, a 25-year-old from Myanmar, has been employed by L since July 12.

L had instructed her to log the time taken to complete household chores in a notebook, but became upset when the worker failed to document tasks as per her expectations.

L also expressed dissatisfaction with the worker’s English proficiency and work speed.

Agency’s Response Statement

Regent Maid Agency responded to the incident by posting the video along with a statement on Facebook, explaining the situation.

They shared that L, a social media influencer, had threatened to publicize her complaints.

The agency acknowledged the employer’s dissatisfaction, noting that L had unrealistic expectations given the worker’s experience and salary level.

The agency also reported that L’s family had been aggressive towards their staff, making threats of negative publicity.

The agency emphasized the difficult working conditions the domestic worker faced, including instances of verbal abuse.

Despite multiple attempts to mediate the situation and remind L of the need to provide the worker with adequate rest, the issues persisted.

The worker reportedly considered repatriation due to the stress caused by the working environment.

Netizens’ Reactions

The incident has stirred mixed reactions online. Some netizens criticized the employer for her behavior, calling it verbal and emotional abuse.

Several people highlighted the stress domestic workers face when forced to document tasks while completing them.

One user shared their personal experience as a helper, noting how such systems can make the work even more overwhelming.

Others came to the employer’s defense, suggesting that some helpers deliberately remain silent to avoid escalating conflicts.

However, many felt that the situation could have been handled with more respect and less aggression, with some calling for stricter action against employers who mistreat their helpers.

Additionally, the agency faced criticism for not doing enough to protect domestic workers from abusive employers.

Many netizens expressed concern that the agency’s handling of the issue was insufficient and called for more stringent measures to prevent mistreatment.

The Centre for Domestic Employees has since escalated the matter to the Ministry of Manpower for further investigation.

They encourage any domestic workers in need of help to contact their 24-hour helpline.

