Longest Serving Zoo Negara Veterinarian Dr Vellayan Subramaniam Dies At 72

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s rare to come across individuals who dedicate their lives to their passion and reach remarkable heights in doing so.

Former Zoo Negara chief veterinarian, Associate Professor Datuk Dr Vellayan Subramaniam was one such person.

Sadly, the legendary Malaysian veterinarian passed away last Saturday (21 September) at the age of 72 due to a heart attack.

Dr Vellayan Subramaniam

As the former assistant director of Zoo Negara, Dr Vellayan was known for his significant contributions to wildlife and veterinary medicine.

Under his leadership, a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital was built at Zoo Negara, marking a major achievement in animal care in Malaysia.

In 1978, he earned his degree in veterinary medicine from the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s Madras Veterinary College.

He later pursued a master’s degree at Universiti Pertanian Malaysia (now Universiti Putra Malaysia), where he initiated a collaborative research project with Cambridge University focused on Lar gibbons.

After completing his postgraduate studies, Dr Vellayan dedicated five decades of his career to Zoo Negara, earning a spot in the Malaysian Book of Records as the longest-serving veterinarian at the zoo.

Upon his retirement, he took on a teaching role at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM).

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr Vellayan received numerous honours, including being awarded the prestigious Fulbright Professional Scholarship twice and receiving the Sandosham Gold Medal in 2021.

His expertise in parasitology, wildlife, and veterinary science was further highlighted through the many journals he authored between 1976 and 2023.

Following his time at Zoo Negara, Dr Vellayan ran a small-scale veterinary practice specializing in exotic animals.

Despite this focus, he was well-known for his kindness in treating stray cats and dogs brought in by animal rescue groups.

He often refused payment, asking rescuers to donate instead to a box he kept in the clinic.

The funds collected were later given to the animal rescue organisations he supported as reported by The Star.

Dr Vellayan’s immense contributions to wildlife and veterinary medicine will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.