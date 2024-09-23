GISBH: More Raids, More Closures, More Arrests

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you haven’t already heard of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holding Sdn. Bhd. (GISBH), you’ve either been living in a cave or you’re just lucky to have been spared the madness that has unfolded on social media.

Long story short, it all started when cops raided several homes linked to GISBH and rescued hundreds of children while arresting several adults in its investigation into allegations of abuse.

READ MORE: Often Linked To The Arqam Group, Here’s The History Of GISBH’s Establishment

More Raids Across Malaysia

Last Saturday (21 September), another 34 children were rescued during raids at the homes of GISBH in Melaka.

Along with the children that were rescued, 17 adults were arrested during the raids.

Police conducted raids on various locations, including a residence suspected to belong to a GISBH member in Kuala Sungai Baru, Alor Gajah, and a shipyard in Kampung Nelayan, Kuala Linggi.

Several individuals, including women, teenagers, and children aged seven to 50, were detained during a raid at the GISBH center in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang.

The Police, along with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) and the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS), were involved in the raid.

The individuals were taken to the Selangor Police Headquarters for further investigation.

The authorities also demolished illegal structures allegedly belonging to GISBH.

Similar operations were conducted nationwide by Bukit Aman and state police contingents.

School Chairman And Principal Arrested

Meanwhile, yesterday (22 September) two men, aged 58 and 51, were arrested in Kuala Pilah on suspicion of reviving deviant Islamic teachings.

The two men were the chairman and the principal of a school that was linked to GISBH in Kuala Pilah.

According to Head of the JHEAINS Enforcement Division Operations Unit, Ahmad Zaki Hamzah, the men were arrested at the Kuala Pilah District Police Headquarters after an inspection and raid on 6 September.

They were initially investigated for managing an unregistered school but it was later found that they allegedly tried to revive the teachings of Aurad Muhammadiyah, which was declared illegal by the Negeri Sembilan mufti in 2016.

Four teaching assistants from the school were also charged with sexual misconduct at the Sessions Court. They pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As the GISBH issue heats up, many are coming forward on social media revealing their experiences as former members and members of the group on social media.

READ MORE: Former GISBH “Top Management’s” Daughter Urges Public To Stop Supporting The “Cult”

A Twitter user known as Nia disclosed last Friday that she was raised in the Al-Arqam Group, which is associated with GISBH.

“Very patriarchal, very misogynist, very self-sufficient, in their own way,” she said in the post.

I lahir dekat Al-Arqam. Surat beranak i kalau orang tengok, mesti pandang 2-3 kali. Sebab tempat lahir i memang tulis dalam surat beranak tu terang terang Al Arqam.



I dibesarkan dalam Al-Arqam. Sampailah umur i 8 tahun. I belajar mengaji dengan Abuya dulu. Hahahahahaha 😅 pic.twitter.com/NBY6X2H08H — Nia (@babblingnia) September 20, 2024

Since then, the police said that they will keep an eye on social media for the statements made by the people or affiliated parties connected to GISBH.

A special team from the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department was tasked with keeping an eye on the situation, according to Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Ikhwan Horses?

The GISBH emblem was apparently discovered stamped on a total of 13 horses at an equestrian training facility connected to the company in Kampung Mengabang Panjang, Kuala Nerus, Kuala Terengganu.

The centre was searched by the Police; it is thought that GISBH supporters rent it.

Chief Assistant Commissioner of the Enforcement Division of the Terengganu Religious Affairs Department (JHEAT), Aizi Saidi Abdul Aziz said he was informed by the police that the logo was found stamped on the upper part of the horses’ front legs.

The equestrian training facility is situated along the beach in front of an opulent walled villa believed to have been rented by members of GISBH.

He also informed of an alleged warning message found on the wall of the equestrian centre.

“…… but the raided place was empty and no one was found in the area,” he added, as reported by Bernama.

The message was written as a warning to the authorities and the public regarding the retribution that awaits in the afterlife before the members disappeared during the raid.

“Your enemies are waiting for you in the afterlife. What we are facing is in the world. There it will be many times more terrible than what you are doing now. This is the age of people who are easily influenced by social media,” the message said.

Special Education Module

The Education Ministry is set to conduct a special education module for the children rescued from welfare homes linked to GISBH.

According to minister Fadhlina Sidek, the initiative aims to prepare the children for the national education system and prevent them from dropping out.

The program will cover preschool, primary school, and secondary school, with at least 300 children enrolled.

The ministry will conduct evaluations of the children’s reading, writing, and arithmetic skills, as well as a psychosocial assessment.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.