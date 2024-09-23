Alan Walker Returns To Malaysia This November!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Norwegian-British DJ Alan Walker is set to perform a South East Asian-exclusive show in Malaysia on 8 November 2024 at KL Base, Sungai Besi.

The Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt. I was supposed to be held in June at Sunway Lagoon with Indonesian songstress Putri Ariani as the special guest but was cancelled due to a series of unfortunate events.

READ MORE: Alan Walker & Putri Ariani Will Be Performing In Malaysia In June 2024!

READ MORE: Alan Walker’s Concert In Malaysia Postponed To A Later Date

Walker’s team shared that the previous show had to be cancelled after they were alerted of several critical issues close to the date of the show.

A thorough report by an independent third party revealed safety concerns regarding the stage setup and there were payment issues with local vendors as well.

To ensure the safety and well-being of fans, they decided to cancel the show to uphold the standards of professionalism in the industry.

Image: Alan Walker/Livescape Image: Alan Walker/Livescape

Walker is fully funding the November concert titled Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt. II to ensure local vendors are compensated accordingly, including ensuring professional safety standards and creating an unforgettable experience for fans.

The new show will be promoted by Livescape, previously known for organising music festivals such as It’s The Ship and Rockaway.

From the bottom of my heart, I want Malaysians to know they are valued and respected. If others fail to treat them right, I will be there to ensure they are. This isn’t just a concert – it’s a promise fulfilled, a bond strengthened, and a gesture of genuine love from me as an artist who truly cares for their fans. DJ Alan Walker

What can ticket holders of the previous concert do?

Ticket holders of the previous show can exchange their tickets for the upcoming show.

If applicable, they are entitled to redeem a 15% discount if they bring their friends and purchase additional tickets on All-Access before 26 September 2024.

With the new stage arrangement, existing VIP and Cat 1 ticketholders will be offered designated fast-track entry so they can still enjoy a premium spot at the new show.

Image: Alan Walker/Livescape

Tickets for the new show can be purchased at All-Access with Early Bird tickets selling at RM198 and Youth Tickets at RM120 for those under 18 years old.

Walker and his team are keeping tickets priced affordably so his young fans can join in the fun.

The show is open to those aged 15 and above. Attendees under 18 years old have to be accompanied by a guardian aged 19 years old and above.

Best known for hits such as Darkside, Faded, and Alone, Alan is one of the world’s foremost DJ producers, and has previously collaborated with high-profile artistes such as Ava Max, Noah Cyrus, Sia, Bruno Mars, and Coldplay.

His most recent and fourth album, Walkerworld, was released in 2023.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.