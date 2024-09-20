[Watch] Dad’s Solution To Son’s Mat Rempit-ness: Set Bike On Fire

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

At times, parents are forced to make drastic decisions for the sake of their children’s future.

These decisions may initially upset the children and cause them to resent their parents, but over time, they often come to understand that their parents were acting in their best interest.

Such a decision was made by a father who decided to burn his son’s motorcycle out of frustration.

The incident was shared by the Malaysian father on his TikTok account @kajolmarey01, where he explained that he had lost patience after repeatedly warning his son about the dangers of “merempit” (joyriding).

“I burned it [his motorcycle]. It’s easier if he doesn’t have one,” the father said in the video, clearly upset.

“When he has a motorcycle, he turns into a ghost… a devil!” he exclaimed in frustration.

The father went on to explain that motorcycles have caused children to ignore their parents’ advice and stay out late at night.

“Before you (my son) get hurt by others on the road, it’s better that I burn the motorcycle,” he said before walking away from the charred vehicle.

Father Apologises

In a follow-up video, the father apologised for his actions, stating, “I am sorry if what I did was wrong.”

However, he defended his decision, saying that this was his way of disciplining his child. He emphasized that it was better for him to sacrifice the motorbike than to lose his son.

The father also explained that he lives in constant fear of two things: receiving a call from the police station about his son joyriding or, even worse, receiving a call informing him that his son has passed away.

His words were filled with visible pain and fear as he expressed these concerns.

Toward the end of the video, the father sent a heartfelt message to young people, urging them to consider the sacrifices their parents make to provide a better future and to think twice before making reckless decisions.

Many in the comments section supported the father’s actions. One commenter remarked that the father knows his child best and should be allowed to discipline him in his own way.

Another pointed out that raising children today is challenging, with so many distractions readily available.

