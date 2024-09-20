Man On The Run: Have You Seen Kalai Kumar Anandan?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two days ago, a prisoner from Sungai Buloh Prison escaped while receiving treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Authorities were alerted to the disappearance of 27-year-old Kalai Kumar Anandan who is facing a total of eight charges at approximately 3.56pm.

READ MORE: Prison Break: Inmate Escapes While Being Treated At Sungai Buloh Hospital

The Prisons Department has established a special investigative board to determine how a convict could escape while undergoing treatment in the hospital’s Emergency Unit.

In response, the police issued a statement emphasizing that they will not tolerate security breaches and will take strict action against anyone found negligent or failing to adhere to standard operating procedures.

The Prisons Department is collaborating with the Police Department in forming a search team dedicated to locating the escaped prisoner.

Current efforts to track him down are being intensified and expanded to additional areas.

The authorities have also requested public assistance and urged anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters at 03-61561222 or the Sungai Buloh Prison at 03-61843333.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.