Former GISBH “Top Management’s” Daughter Urges Public To Stop Supporting The “Cult”

A TikTok video uploaded by the daughter of a former GISBH (Global Ikhwan Sdn Bhd) member, Sabrina Bolivar, has gone viral, as she openly urges the public to stop supporting the organization, citing her personal experiences of neglect and trauma within the community.

@sabbybolivar Please stop backing up a cult. If they want to develop muslim economy, first order of the business is to take care of their own Amanah (children). Me and my siblings were lucky we had caring grandparents that took us out of the cult. gisb ♬ original sound – Sabrina Bolivar – Sabrina Bolivar

In the video, the young woman revealed that her late father, who was previously involved with the controversial Al-Arqam movement, later became part of the top management of GISBH.

From a young age, she remembers enduring emotional neglect from her father, a painful experience that continues to affect her.

She recalled how her visits to see him were marked by a sense of abandonment, as he prioritized his involvement with the community over their relationship.

She claimed that she was not the only one suffering; there were other children in the same predicament.

According to her, some children were taken into care homes, where they were essentially looked after by strangers.

“Because of that,” she explained, “we don’t know what happens behind closed doors,” suggesting that there may be more hidden trauma within the community that the public is unaware of.

She further shared that her mother, a former medical student from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), faced significant emotional trauma after joining the GISBH group.

According to her, her mother was coerced into two marriages, each one marked by distressing circumstances.

Throughout both marriages, her mother endured emotional trauma and neglect, which culminated in her current battle with postpartum depression.

The woman expressed her heartbreak at witnessing her mother’s suffering and revealed that her grandmother, who happens to be Christine Rohani Longuet, played a pivotal role in rescuing both her and her mother from GISBH’s grasp.

In her plea, the daughter reiterated that the trauma her family experienced is not isolated.

She urged people to stop supporting what she referred to as a “cult,” stating that the harmful practices within the community are far more common than many might realize.

The video has sparked conversations online, with many viewers showing support for the woman’s courage in sharing her story.

However, GISBH has yet to issue a public response regarding the allegations raised in the video.

