[Watch] Good Samaritan Saves The Day After Woman’s Tyre Bursts On Highway

The first rule of taking any vehicle out on the road is to check its condition before starting your journey.

This is essential because you never know what might go wrong while driving, and it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Recently, a woman shared her unfortunate experience when one of her tyres burst while she was driving on the highway.

The incident was documented in a TikTok video by user @yarazaqquntukku, where she explained how the tyre burst caused her to lose control of the car and nearly collided with another vehicle.

Fortunately, she managed to regain control and safely pulled over to the side of the road.

Good Samaritan To The Rescue

At the time of the incident, it was raining heavily, which made it difficult for her to seek help. She was left waiting for the PLUS highway patrol to arrive, and the situation left her feeling scared and anxious.

However, a kind motorcyclist, who witnessed the situation, stopped to assist her in changing the tyre despite the heavy downpour.

In a follow-up TikTok video without background music, the woman was heard crying in fear and anxiety as the motorcyclist came to her aid.

Later, PLUS highway officers arrived and took over the task of changing the tyre from the motorcyclist.

Many in the comment section praised the good samaritan who came forward to help this poor lady in distress.

Changing Tyre

Regardless of gender, every vehicle owner should know basic car maintenance, including how to change a tyre.

It’s a valuable skill that can make a big difference in emergencies.

There are numerous tutorials available online, such as YouTube videos, or learn from someone experienced.

