Son Of GISBH Leader Among Five Arrested At Bukit Kayu Hitam Border
The arrests came after police, acting on surveillance, intercepted two recreational vehicles (motorhomes) bearing the GISBH logo heading towards Thailand around 6 p.m. yesterday.
Five men, including the son of a key leader of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holding (GISBH), were arrested yesterday at the Bukit Kayu Hitam border.
Latest Update On The Incident
Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, confirmed that the Northern Border Intelligence Unit successfully identified and tracked the motorhomes, which had registration numbers X31337 and X37313.
Harian Metro reports that the vehicles were seen heading towards the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex at the Malaysia-Thailand border.
With assistance from the Kedah Criminal Investigation Department (CID), police were able to stop the motorhomes as well as a Perodua Myvi at the border.
Five men, aged between 28 and 41, were arrested in the operation. It is understood that one of the individuals detained is the son of a senior GISBH leader.
Police Statements Regarding The Incident
Razarudin confirmed that several vehicles were seized during the operation, as reported by Harian Metro.
He also stated that initial questioning and documentation processes for all the suspects were still ongoing.
The arrested individuals and the seized vehicles will be brought to the Kubang Pasu District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action.
Netizens Reactions
The arrests sparked widespread discussion online, with many netizens questioning the intentions behind the men’s actions.
Suspicion was raised over the fact that they were attempting to cross the border, leading some to ask, “If they were innocent, why were they trying to flee?”
Others pointed out the unusual choice of transportation, wondering why the individuals used motorhomes clearly branded with the GISBH logo. “If they were trying to escape, why make it so obvious?” one commenter noted.
Meanwhile, a few social media users speculated that the group might have been heading for a vacation, citing the school holiday season.
However, many found it strange that all the arrested individuals were adults, casting doubt on the vacation theory.
As the investigation continues, the public awaits further updates on the case, which has drawn national attention in light of the serious allegations against GISBH.
