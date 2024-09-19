Son Of GISBH Leader Among Five Arrested At Bukit Kayu Hitam Border

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Five men, including the son of a key leader of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holding (GISBH), were arrested yesterday at the Bukit Kayu Hitam border.

GISBH | Lima lelaki termasuk anak pimpinan GISBH ditahan ketika cuba keluar dari sempadan negara.



Dua kenderaan jenis 'motorhome' yang mempunyai lambang GISBH ditahan di sempadan Bukit Kayu Hitam.#BuletinTV3 #GISBH #GlobalIkhwan #CubaanLari pic.twitter.com/nLRwmMSumZ — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) September 18, 2024

According to Berita Harian, the arrests came after police, acting on surveillance, intercepted two recreational vehicles (motorhomes) bearing the GISBH logo heading towards Thailand around 6 p.m. yesterday.

Latest Update On The Incident

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, confirmed that the Northern Border Intelligence Unit successfully identified and tracked the motorhomes, which had registration numbers X31337 and X37313.

Harian Metro reports that the vehicles were seen heading towards the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

With assistance from the Kedah Criminal Investigation Department (CID), police were able to stop the motorhomes as well as a Perodua Myvi at the border.

Five men, aged between 28 and 41, were arrested in the operation. It is understood that one of the individuals detained is the son of a senior GISBH leader.

Police Statements Regarding The Incident

Razarudin confirmed that several vehicles were seized during the operation, as reported by Harian Metro.

He also stated that initial questioning and documentation processes for all the suspects were still ongoing.

The arrested individuals and the seized vehicles will be brought to the Kubang Pasu District Police Headquarters (IPD) for further action.

Netizens Reactions

The arrests sparked widespread discussion online, with many netizens questioning the intentions behind the men’s actions.

Suspicion was raised over the fact that they were attempting to cross the border, leading some to ask, “If they were innocent, why were they trying to flee?”

Kalau tak bersalah, buat apa nak lari kan. Berani kerana benar! Tapi kalau lari jugak..



..faham2 jelah. — Wan Fadli (@wanhelm33) September 18, 2024

Others pointed out the unusual choice of transportation, wondering why the individuals used motorhomes clearly branded with the GISBH logo. “If they were trying to escape, why make it so obvious?” one commenter noted.

hahahaha. nak lari pun guna kenderaan logo gisbh🤣 otak takde ke? — HyperTsuna (@hypertsuna66) September 18, 2024

Meanwhile, a few social media users speculated that the group might have been heading for a vacation, citing the school holiday season.

Nak lari masa time cuti sekolah. Memang kau stuck la jammed atas jalan nak masuk sempadan. 🤣 — Jaja. 🕊 (@jajalurvee) September 18, 2024

However, many found it strange that all the arrested individuals were adults, casting doubt on the vacation theory.

Sbb cuti sek, nak husnuzon tgk juga bawa anak2 yg ramai ke pergi cuti tu? Takkan bawa diri sendiri je, anak yg ramai dari pelbagai mak cicir mana? — AA (@nimaadia) September 19, 2024

As the investigation continues, the public awaits further updates on the case, which has drawn national attention in light of the serious allegations against GISBH.

