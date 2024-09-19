Prison Break: Inmate Escapes While Being Treated At Sungai Buloh Hospital

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 27-year-old prisoner, Kalai Kumar Anandan, who has four criminal and four drug-related offences, escaped while receiving medical treatment at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

District police Chief Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor confirmed that the police were notified about the inmate’s disappearance around 3.56pm yesterday.

“Our district control centre received information that a male convict had escaped from the hospital,” said Superintendent Mohd Hafiz.

He further explained that the convict, who was an inmate at Sungai Buloh Prison, was being treated at the hospital. It was only when hospital staff checked his bed that they realized he was missing.

A manhunt has been launched, and police are urging the public to assist by providing any relevant information about the escapee.

Those with information can contact the Sungai Buloh police headquarters at 03-6156 1222 or report to the nearest police station immediately.

The escape has also been widely shared on social media, with CCTV images circulating online showing the prisoner allegedly leaving the hospital unnoticed.

A Twitter user alleged the prisoner managed to remove his handcuffs and walked out without drawing attention.

The inmate is 169cm tall, weighs 70kg and has a crown tattoo on his chest.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.