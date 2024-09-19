From Rising Youth To National Star: Arif Aiman’s Journey From Local Talent To AFC Champions League Hero

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last night, the leaders of the Chinese Super League (CSL), Shanghai Port, experienced firsthand the brilliance of Malaysian football star Arif Aiman Hanapi, as Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) battled to a 2-2 draw in the AFC Champions League Elite (ACLE) match at Pudong Football Stadium.

While much of the focus was on the nine foreign players in JDT’s lineup, it was the young Malaysian talent who stole the show with two stunning goals.

Arif’s first moment of magic came in the 44th minute when he dribbled from the wing to the center, unleashing a shot that left Shanghai Port goalkeeper Yan Junling helpless, as reported by Buletin TV3.

His second goal was a masterclass in solo attacking, receiving a long pass from Jorge Obregon, bypassing defenders, and once again defeating Junling to give JDT a brief lead.

The performance earned Arif praise from fans and officials alike, with the AFC Champions League Elite’s official X account sharing a clip of his goal, exclaiming, “Catch me if you can! Arif Aiman lights up Malaysia’s night.”

Who Is Arif Aiman?

Born on May 4, 2002, Arif Aiman Bin Mohd Hanapi is no stranger to the spotlight.

He began his football journey in the Mykids programme and by 2015, had already tasted international success, helping his team win the IberCup Costa Del Sol.

He later joined Johor Darul Ta’zim’s academy, where his talent truly flourished.

Club Career

Arif made his senior debut for Johor Darul Ta’zim II in February 2020 and soon moved up to the first team.

He made a significant impact by scoring his first goal in a Malaysia Cup match against Kuching City.

In 2021, he became the youngest player to win the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award at the National Football Awards.

In April 2022, Arif played a crucial role in helping JDT reach the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League by assisting in a crucial victory over Ulsan Hyundai.

He scored his first senior hat-trick in August 2022 and continued to shine with notable performances, including a goal and assist in a 4–1 win against BG Pathum United in October 2023.

Arif’s impressive form continued into 2024, with standout performances including scoring in the 2024 Malaysia FA Cup final and becoming the first Malaysian to score in the AFC Champions League Elite.

International Career

Arif debuted for the Malaysia national team in May 2021. His first major competitive match was against Vietnam in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

He contributed significantly during the 2020 AFF Championship and scored his first international goal in June 2023.

Arif’s remarkable performance included scoring four goals against Papua New Guinea and providing a hat-trick of assists in a crucial World Cup Qualifier against Kyrgyzstan.

In the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, he scored against South Korea, making headlines with Malaysia’s unexpected lead.

Playing Style

Arif is known for his pace, agility, and dribbling skills. As a winger, he excels at creating opportunities for his team and can effectively handle multiple opponents.

His ability to use both feet makes him a versatile and dynamic player on the field.

Reflecting on the match, Arif was humble about his achievements, praising his teammates for their hard work.

Netizens have also taken to social media, sharing heartfelt tweets celebrating Arif Aiman’s growth, with many reminiscing about his early days in football and expressing pride in how far he has come as a national star.

With performances like this, Arif Aiman is cementing his status as one of Malaysia’s brightest footballing talents, and fans across the region are eager to see what more he can achieve in the future.

