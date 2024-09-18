IShowSpeed In Malaysia: When Celebrity Status Sparks Massive Fan Mob

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday, world-renowned YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., famously known as IShowSpeed, landed in Malaysia as part of his Southeast Asia tour.

The 19-year-old is known for his energetic personality and dramatic reactions during his live-streaming sessions.

He frequently shares streams of his adventures, from playing video games to attending sporting events, especially football matches.

He is also a proud fan of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madness In The Crowd

Speed’s visit to Malaysia was live-streamed for five hours on his YouTube channel. He was spotted exploring several places, including Central Market, Petaling Street, and Chow Kit.

Fans quickly recognized him, forming large crowds around him to ask for selfies and autographs.

At one point, Speed found himself stuck in a massive crowd while taking a lift at a shopping mall.

It’s safe to say that this will be the first and the last time that ishowspeed will come to Malaysia 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ONgQwykb6f — #30 (@Amirkhwann) September 17, 2024

As word spread about his presence, the crowd only grew larger. Unfortunately, this led to a few minor incidents where some fans got hurt.

However, Speed was seen engaging with his fans and even stepping in to help during some of the incidents.

One such moment occurred on the streets of Pasar Seni, where a mother and her child tripped while trying to get Speed’s attention.

Upon noticing this, Speed immediately helped them up and even posed for a picture with the daughter, who was a big fan.

IShowSpeed helps elderly women up in Malaysia up after she fell down pic.twitter.com/OffRCRhXfd — zyng (@zyngergeek) September 17, 2024

In another instance, Speed assisted a fan experiencing a panic attack.

According to a Twitter post, the fan had become ill and lost her siblings in the crowd following Speed while she was heading to get food.

IShowSpeed helps a fan in Malaysia who was feeling sick and lost her siblings in the crowd that was following Speed while she was on her way to get food 😳 pic.twitter.com/4yExvN8Fqx — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 17, 2024

Favourite Malaysian Word

During his trip, Speed learned the Malay word “sabar,” which means “patience”. He first used it while waiting for a lift in a shopping mall, asking those around him how to say “calm down” in the local language.

Later, he was heard telling his crew that “sabar” had become his favourite word in Malaysia.

“That’s my favourite word in Malaysia,” he said to one of his team members, adding a humorous touch to his adventure.

Speed And Malaysian Food

Speed didn’t miss out on trying local Malaysian delicacies, including the infamous “King of Fruits,” the durian.

However, it seemed no one told him how to properly consume the fruit, and for a brief moment, he almost choked on it.

In addition, Speed tried the iconic fried rice from the newly opened restaurant by Uncle Roger. His trademark exaggerated reactions were on full display, leaving fans entertained as he shared his thoughts on the dish.

IShowSpeed tries the infamous Uncle Roger Fried Rice in Malaysia and couldn’t resist doing a backflip after tasting it 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/vp9NHHonEE — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 17, 2024

Speed revealed during his live stream that he gained over 120,000 new YouTube followers while in Malaysia. He praised the country for helping him reach this milestone and ended his tour on a high note.

“Everybody, ‘sabar’ as we just hit 30.2 million subscribers! Let’s go, Malaysia!” he said to his audience.

Speed’s YouTube video documenting his visit to Malaysia has garnered over 8 million views, and his live stream had over 30 million concurrent viewers at its peak.

As part of his 10-day Southeast Asia tour, Speed has already visited Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam before arriving in Malaysia. His next stop is likely Singapore.

