[Watch] Hey Mister, You Dropped Your Rubbish, Please Take It Back

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cleanliness is a fundamental aspect of maintaining a healthy and pleasant environment, one that should be a shared responsibility across all levels of society.

Despite this, many still disregard the importance of cleanliness, leading to widespread pollution and negative environmental impacts.

In a recent incident, a video on TikTok went viral, showing a man taking matters into his own hands to promote cleanliness.

The video, posted by AFN Performance, captured a scene where a man approached a black car with a Singaporean license plate, picked up trash that had been thrown from the vehicle, and placed it back into the car through its open window.

The man, driving a Perodua Axia, calmly returned to his car afterwards without causing any further commotion. His actions quickly garnered attention and praise online.

The video found its way to other social media platforms as well.

“I think this should be normalized. When people throw garbage out of their cars, we should follow this man’s example. A good move,” said @ricxxxkiddo on Twitter.

Aku rasa dah boleh normalise kan benda ni. Nampak je orang buang sampah keluar dari kereta terus buat macam brader ni. Good move 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZUjuwUC0RD — amighul deghaman (@ricxxxkiddo) September 16, 2024

Legal Repercussions for Littering

Littering from vehicles is not only socially irresponsible but also illegal. In Malaysia, individuals caught throwing rubbish out of their vehicles can face a fine of up to RM2,000 or six months of imprisonment.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to RM4,000 or face two months of imprisonment, or both. These penalties are outlined under Rule 52 of the 1959 Road Traffic Act.

Public Reactions to the Incident

The viral video of the Axia driver’s action sparked a wave of support on social media.

Many users expressed their approval, agreeing that his actions were an important reminder of the need to maintain cleanliness.

“Actually, the brother did the right thing. Cleanliness is very important,” one commenter said.

Others pointed out the need for visitors to act respectfully when in another country, emphasizing that good manners should be practised everywhere, especially when abroad.

Meanwhile, some suggested having a trash can in the car to avoid such incidents and to make matters easier.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.