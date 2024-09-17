13-Year-Old Left Behind At Raub Petrol Station Reunited With Family

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Saturday (14 September), a 13-year-old child was found stranded at a petrol station in Cheroh, Raub, Pahang.

This incident was brought to public attention through a media statement posted by the Raub district police on their Facebook page.

According to the statement, a police officer found the boy and took him to the Raub Police Station.

The incident occurred when the parents, who were at the petrol station, were unaware that the child had gone to the toilet. They left the station without realizing the child was not in the car.

The police later managed to contact the child’s family, who arrived at the station at around 7.30pm to pick him up.

The police advised the public to always be vigilant and to be more considerate of young kids and their surroundings.

While this may seem like a rare occurrence, there have been several instances where children have been unintentionally left behind by their parents.

Earlier this year, in February, a similar incident occurred at the Pagoh R&R. In that case, the child was cared for by foreign workers until his parents returned.

According to The Vibes, the parents had driven off after receiving a call and only realized their son was missing when they were informed.

“I felt so relieved when I saw him. I want to thank the workers for their kindness and generosity,” the mother said.

“They (foreign workers) not only lent my son their phone to call me but also bought him some bread and water while we were on our way back,” she added.

