Al-Arqam May Be “Dead And Buried” But People Are Talking About It Again

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Once upon a time, Al-Arqam was a controversial Islamic movement in the country.

The movement emerged in Malaysia in the late 1960s founded by Ashaari Muhammad.

It gained a significant following, particularly among young people in the late 80s and 90s.

Al-Arqam’s teachings were based on a unique interpretation of Islamic principles, emphasizing spiritual enlightenment and social justice.

Al-Arqam’s beliefs and practices were distinct from mainstream Islamic teachings.

They emphasized spiritual enlightenment: Al-Arqam focused on personal spiritual growth and enlightenment through meditation and introspection.

Social justice: They advocated for social justice and equality, particularly for the marginalized segments of society.

Unique interpretations: Al-Arqam offered unique interpretations of Islamic texts, often deviating from traditional understandings.

Rise and Controversies

Al-Arqam’s popularity grew rapidly in Malaysia. They established schools, mosques, and other institutions, attracting a large following.

Before it was banned, Al-Arqam advertised in Majalah RTM in 1991 selling their books and cassettes. – TRP pic

However, the movement also faced significant criticism and controversy.

Accusations of Extremism: Some critics accused Al-Arqam of extremist views and practices, particularly regarding their interpretation of Islamic law.

Separation from Mainstream Islam: The movement’s teachings and practices were seen as deviating from mainstream Islamic norms, leading to concerns about its orthodoxy.

Allegations of Cult-Like Behaviour: Al-Arqam was also accused of cult-like behaviour, with allegations of brainwashing and control over members.

Government Crackdown

Due to growing concerns about Al-Arqam’s activities, the government took action to suppress the movement.

A government crackdown led to the movement eventually being banned in 1994.

Ashaari himself was detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in 2004. He was then subjected to a 10-year house arrest in Rawang and Labuan.

Who is Ashaari Muhammad?

Ashaari was born on 30 October 1937.

He was known among his followers as “Abuya” or “father,” and was a charismatic individual who reportedly had four wives and as many as 40 children.

He first established a group called “Kumpulan Rumah Putih” in Kampung Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur in 1968.

Several years later, the group changed their name to Darul Arqam. Allegations flew around that they were subscribing to a teaching called “Aurad Muhammadiah”. Ashaari denied this at the time but later made remarks that resulted in the movement getting banned because religious councils deemed the group’s actions to be deviating from Islam.

Ashaari passed away on May 13, 2010, due to a lung infection.

Ties to the much-talked about GISBH

GISBH is a conglomerate of various businesses made up of a group of people who are now under scrutiny over abuse allegations.

READ MORE: Controversy Erupts As Malaysian Police Raid GISBH-Linked Homes, Alleging Child Abuse

On their website, GISBH admits being founded by “Ustaz Ashaari Muhammad” with the aim “to develop the Islamic way of life in all aspects of life such as education, arts and culture, animal farming etc”.

Ashaari, when he was alive, was listed as the chairman of Global Ikhwan Sdn Bhd. Based on GISBH’s acknowledgement that they were founded by Ashaari, these two companies are the same and they went through a renaming exercise.

This was reported by Free Malaysia Today back in 2022.

Its CEO at the time, Lokman Hakim Pfordten said they moved away from Al-Arqam’s image and were working to stand on their own as a global business entity.

It was alleged that prior to becoming GISBH, they went through a period as the Rufaqa Corporation, established by Ashaari’s wife Ummu Jah.

Rufaqa was also banned as they were considered deviant.

Today, GISBH denies the allegations levelled against them, while police say investigations are still underway following the massive raid that resulted in the rescue of 402 minors.

READ MORE: Children Separated From Parents At Age Two In GISBH Charity Home Scandal

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.