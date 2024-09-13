[Watch] Colourful Chicks At 2024 MAHA – Is It Animal Abuse?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The topic of animal abuse has been widely discussed recently, with numerous cases where perpetrators have been caught and punished for their actions.

Recently, a TikTok video taken at the Malaysia Agriculture Horticulture & Agrotourism (MAHA) 2024 Exhibition at MAEPS Serdang has attracted significant attention.

The video, shared by Yai Marcello, showed chicks dyed in various colours, displayed at the exhibition.

This display attracted many visitors, including children, as it is rare to see chicks in blue, yellow, red, and pink colours.

However, Yai raised the question if this was considered animal abuse?

Coloured Chicks: A Global Issue

Coloured chicks are not new.

According to the Times of India, coloured chicks are openly sold on the streets of India, attracting children.

Surprisingly, vendors and poultry farms continue to profit from selling these colourful chicks. The vendors claim that only male chicks are subjected to this colouring process.

But the question remains: Is this practice safe for the animals?

According to a video posted by the peta2TV YouTube channel, it is clear that this is indeed an act of animal abuse.

The video shows a man placing newborn chicks in a large bucket, pouring dye over them, and mixing them as if he were mixing dough.

But these are not inanimate objects; they are living beings, lah!

The History and Consequences of Dyeing Chicks

According to PetMD, dyeing chicks was a popular practice during Easter celebrations in the 1960s and 1970s, with origins dating back to the 1800s.

The tradition of dyeing chicks is believed to be influenced by the custom of colouring Easter eggs. Chicks and eggs, as symbols of new life, are often associated with Easter.

The brightly coloured chicks may appear visually appealing to children, who might mistake them for toys.

This often leads to impulsive purchases by individuals who may not have the tools or knowledge required to care for them.

Chicks grow into adult chickens quickly and require special care, such as proper housing and other necessities.

Once they moult and lose their bright feathers, many chicks are abandoned, leading to overcrowded shelters and difficulty for the chickens to survive independently.

Moreover, research has revealed that in some cases, chicken eggs are injected with dye to produce coloured chicks.

The Harmful Effects of Dyeing

Dyeing chicks can be harmful to their health, depending on the method used. In the long term, this practice may shorten the lifespan of the chicks.

The dyes used often contain compounds that are toxic to both humans and chicks, as they are not regulated.

Therefore, it is advised never to consume the eggs or meat of a dyed chick or bird.

Injecting dye into eggs is particularly risky because it compromises the protective shell, allowing bacteria to enter and infect the developing embryo.

DVS Says It Is Not Abuse

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) today issued a statement to address the abuse allegation.

DVS said following the viral video, they conducted a check at the booth in question and found the coloured chicks to be in good condition without showing any signs of being sick or suffering.

They said colouring the chicks is not considered animal abuse under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 as long as the colouring method and process do not endanger or cause the animals to suffer.

DVS advised all quarters to refer to the veterinary authorities before making statements that can confuse the public or cause provocation.

As for the coloured chicks in question, the vendor was also found to have adhered to all necessary requirements to ensure the welfare of the animals at their booth.

DVS added that they are present at the exhibition and are always monitoring the welfare of all animals there.

13 September 2024 | Serdang



KENYATAAN MEDIA



VIDEO TULAR TENTANG TUDUHAN PENYEKSAAN HAIWAN SECARA TERBUKA DI MAHA 2024#100TahunMAHA2024 #dvsmalaysia #MAHA2024 #CukupDanTerjamin #MalaysiaMadani pic.twitter.com/G1MQmuVhIf — Jabatan Perkhidmatan Veterinar 🇲🇾 (@DVSMalaysia) September 13, 2024

