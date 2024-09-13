Not A Good Week For Ikhwans In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With so much being said about Global Ikhwan Services and Businesses Holdings (GISBH) this week, it is only natural that anyone with the name Ikhwan is facing some form of unintended backlash.

That is definitely the case for an air conditioner company Ikhwan Aircond and Electric.

Taking to their TikTok page, @ikhwanaircond posted a statement to distance themselves from GISBH.

Considering the fact that GISBH is a conglomerate of multiple businesses across thr globe, some might have assumed Ikhwan Aircond and Electric was part of the group.

This prompted the company to state that they have no ties to GISBH.

They explained that they call themselves Ikhwan Aircond and Electric because their owner’s name is Ikhwan Hakim.

They hoped the statement would end any confusion concerning their company.

GISBH has been embroiled in controversy after the police revealed a raid conducted on several welfare homes linked to the group resulted in the rescue of 402 children.

Investigation into allegations of sexual abuse concerning these children is still ongoing.