Charged With Gun Possession And Cannabis Trafficking – Who Is Yusoff Rawther?

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther is no stranger to controversies and making headlines in Malaysia.

On 6 September, the former research assistant to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was arrested after police allegedly found two pistols and 305 grams of cannabis in his car.

According to his lawyer, Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, Yusoff was detained around 9:30 am that same day.

At the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Yusoff pleaded not guilty to the charge of trafficking cannabis under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

If convicted, he faces a life sentence and no fewer than 12 strokes of the rotan (caning) under Section 39B(2) of the same act.

When the charge was read, Yusoff nodded and stated he understood before Magistrate M.S. Arunjothy.

However, no plea was formally recorded as drug trafficking cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman requested a mention date pending the analysis of the substances, which have been sent to the Department of Chemistry. The court set 12 November for the next mention.

Initially, Yusoff was investigated under the Arms Act 1960, but the case is now being pursued under the Dangerous Drugs Act after the remand application under the former was rejected.

His lawyer, Rafique, has stated that Yusoff denies any connection to the pistols and drugs, alleging that the items were planted to frame him by individuals with personal vendettas.

Yusoff and Anwar

The courtroom is not unfamiliar territory for Yusoff. In 2021, he filed a sexual assault lawsuit against Anwar.

The Kuala Lumpur High Court has scheduled a full hearing for Yusoff’s lawsuit on 16 June 2025.

The legal action stems from a suit filed by Yusoff on 14 July 2021, accusing Anwar of sexually assaulting him on 2 October 2018, at Anwar’s residence in Segambut.

Yusoff claims the incident caused him severe physical, psychological, and social trauma. He is seeking multiple forms of compensation, including special, general, aggravated, and exemplary damages, along with interest, costs, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

Anwar has responded with a counterclaim, vehemently denying the allegations, describing them as entirely fabricated and untrue.

He contends that the alleged assault could not have occurred, stating that he was hosting family and friends at his Bukit Segambut residence on the date in question.

Meanwhile, one of Yusoff’s family members, Mohideen Abdul Kader believed that he was manipulated to make the sexual asaault claim.

Yusoff is the grandson of the late SM Mohamed Idris who was an activist and president of the Consumers Association of Penang (CAP).

Mohideen, who is Idris’ brother, believed that Yusoff was manipulated by politicians for their benefit.

As the legal battle continues, the court is set to hear both sides in a comprehensive hearing next June.

Yusoff and Farhash Wafa

Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Anwar’s former political secretary filed a defamation suit against Yusoff for claims of assault in 2020.

The suit relates to a statutory declaration read by Yusoff at a press conference on 4 December, 2019, which was published on the Facebook page “Solidariti Buat Muhammed Yusoff Rawther” (Solidarity For Muhammed Yusoff Rawther).

The writ of summons has not been served to the defendant as the case has been reclassified.

Farhash, the Perak PKR chief, accuses Yusoff of maliciously publishing defamatory statements against him without just cause, intending to spread them via local media and social media platforms.

He alleges that Yusoff’s statements were aimed at damaging his public image and reputation as a politician, portraying him as a bully and a violent, dishonest, and irrational individual during his time in government.

Pro- Israel?

Yusoff apparently declared himself as an “Israel supporter” in a letter published in Israel National News in 2017.

“With the recent developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, I have penned my thoughts on the matter from a Malaysian perspective, for your kind consideration to be published as a piece,” he said to the news platform.

In the letter, he penned down his reasons on why as a Malaysian he supported Israel and why, in this century, the “tired trope of the Arabs acting like victims has been overdone”.

He also challenged the prevailing sentiment in Malaysia, which largely favours the Palestinian cause.

Yusoff explained his views by citing his experiences, research, and interactions with Jewish people, which led him to believe that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is more complex than portrayed in Malaysia.

He discussed the backlash he faced in Malaysia, including threats and social isolation, due to his pro-Israel stance.

Yusoff argued that supporting Israel does not mean opposing Palestinians; instead, he advocates for dialogue, understanding, and peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians.

He hoped to encourage more open-minded discussions about the conflict within Malaysia.

