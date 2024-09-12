Otter Attack Forces Temporary Closure Of Tanjung Aru Park

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Tanjung Aru Perdana Park in Kota Kinabalu has been temporarily closed following an otter attack.

The closure was ordered by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), which issued a notice to the park operators to cease operations immediately.

The purpose of the closure is to ensure the safety of visitors who frequently visit the park and to allow DBKK and other related agencies to conduct further investigations into the incident.

Mayor of Kota Kinabalu City Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah confirmed that the notice to close the park has been sent to the operators.

He also emphasized that DBKK takes this matter very seriously.

The public is advised to adhere to the closure and follow all related instructions to ensure their safety.

A woman at the recreational park was attacked by a group of otters earlier this week that entered the park through a broken fence.

The victim, known as Mariasella Harun was enjoying her daily jog when nature decided to turn her enjoyment into disappointment mixed with pain.

Meanwhile, according to Sinar Harian, Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda said that the victim sustained injuries to her body from bites and claw marks inflicted by the animals.

However, Kasim added that, as of now, no police report has been filed regarding the incident.

