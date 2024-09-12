Often Linked To The Arqam Group, Here’s The History Of GISBH’s Establishment

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In recent weeks, Ikhwan Global Sdn. Bhd., or Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holding Sdn. Bhd. (GISBH), has become a trending topic on social media after accusations linking the company to a religious cult surfaced.

On September 11, further shocking revelations emerged as media reports suggested that GISBH was allegedly involved in child exploitation at one of its charitable homes.

However, GISBH has firmly denied these allegations and expressed its commitment to fully cooperating with the police and the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

GISBH’s Roots In The Business Wing Of Al-Arqam

Speculation about GISBH’s ties to a cult may stem from its historical connection to the now-defunct Al-Arqam movement, founded by the late Ashaari Muhammad.

According to reports by Free Malaysia Today (FMT), Ashaari served as chairman of Global Ikhwan Sdn. Bhd. before it was renamed GISB Holdings.

A Facebook post by GISB Holdings confirmed that Global Ikhwan was indeed born out of Al-Arqam’s remnants, specifically from its business division.

To note, The Arqam was declared illegal by Malaysia’s National Fatwa Council in 1994, with its founder Ashaari previously detained for two years under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Rebranding Of The Arqam Group

Before it became GISB Holdings, The Arqam group went through a rebranding process, first adopting the name Rufaqa Corp before transitioning to GISB Holdings.

“The group was cleared of any wrongdoing by the police Special Branch, but negative rumors still circulate in religious communities,” stated Nasiruddin Mohd Ali, GISBH’s Executive Chairman and CEO, as reported by Malaysia Reserve.

According to GISB Holdings’ website, the company was founded to promote an Islamic way of life in all aspects, including education, arts, culture, and livestock farming. It emphasizes placing Allah SWT as the ultimate love, to be both revered and feared.

GISBH: A Conglomerate With 25 Subsidiaries

As of August 2024, this Muslim private conglomerate holds assets valued at approximately RM325 million, with 415 business branches spread across 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and France.

GISBH employs 5,346 people across its 25 subsidiaries, which include significant assets such as a desert oasis in Saudi Arabia, restaurants in London, Paris, Istanbul, Dubai, and Mecca, accommodations in Turkey, a hotel in Sarajevo, and a 120-acre farm in Perth, Australia.

According to Malaysia Reserve, the 25 subsidiaries under GISB Holdings are:

GISB Mart Sdn Bhd

GISB Bakery, Restaurant & Catering Sdn Bhd

GISB Industries Sdn Bhd

GISB Distributor Sdn Bhd

GISB Medicare Sdn Bhd

GISB Event Management Sdn Bhd

GISB Consultancy and Services Sdn Bhd

GISB Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd

GISB Hi Tech Sdn Bhd

GISB Maritime Sdn Bhd

GISBH Berbahagia Sdn Bhd

Ikhwan Biotechnology Sdn Bhd

Ikhwan TV Network Sdn Bhd

GISB Academy Sdn Bhd

GISB Security Services Sdn Bhd

Permodalan Berjiwa Sdn Bhd

GISB Aeilah Mart Sdn Bhd

GISB Poultry Sdn Bhd

Ikhwan Meat & Chicken Supplies Sdn Bhd

Ikhwan Fateh Poultry Sdn Bhd

Ikhwan Hatchery Sdn Bhd

Ikhwan Perkasa Genetik Sdn Bhd

Fateh Biotech Sdn Bhd

Ikhwan Travel Marketing & Services Sdn Bhd

GISB Properties & Development Sdn Bhd

