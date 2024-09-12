Controversy Erupts As Malaysian Police Raid GISBH-Linked Homes, Alleging Child Abuse

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that the police have initiated an investigation into the business group Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH).

Major Operation Uncovers Disturbing Claims

Malaysian authorities have conducted a series of raids on charitable homes allegedly linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), uncovering what they claim to be evidence of widespread child abuse and exploitation.

The operation, codenamed “Op Global,” targeted 20 premises across Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, resulting in the rescue of over 400 children and the detention of 171 suspects.

According to Razarudin, the raid, named “Op Global,” took place at GISBH premises in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, starting from 6 AM to 11 AM yesterday, as reported by MalaysiaKini.

GISBH Background, Who Are They?

Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) is a business group with alleged ties to the Al-Arqam movement, an Islamic religious group that was banned by the Malaysian government in 1994 for being deemed a deviant sect.

Despite the government’s crackdown, it was alleged that former members of Al-Arqam regrouped and established various businesses, including GISBH, claiming to distance themselves from their controversial past.

The company operates across various sectors, including hospitality, education, and agriculture.

While GISBH has been involved in charitable activities, its alleged ties to the banned Al-Arqam movement have continued to raise eyebrows among authorities and the public alike.

Allegations Of Severe Misconduct

Razarudin yesterday detailed disturbing allegations against the organization in a press conference.

Children as young as seven months old were among those rescued from the raided premises. According to Razarudin, victims were allegedly taught to engage in and were subjected to sexual abuse.

The police claim that religious sentiments were exploited to gain donations, and proper medical care was reportedly denied to children until their conditions became critical.

According to Berita Harian, physical abuse including the use of heated objects for punishment, was also reported.

Razarudin further claimed that surveillance and initial testimonies revealed that GISBH’s operating method involved instructing victims to engage in sexual abuse.

These victims were subsequently abused by their guardians and coerced into abusing other child residents.

The police are investigating these allegations under various laws, including the Child Act 2001, the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

GISBH’s Response Towards Allegations

In response to these allegations, GISBH has since issued a denial, releasing a statement on Ikhwan News.

The site claimed the accusations as “serious, prejudiced, slanderous, and malicious,” intended to damage their reputation and business operations.

Utusan Malaysia reported that GISBH categorically denied all accusations, claiming that the raided homes are not under their management.

They emphasized their adherence to Islamic principles and national laws, rejecting the accusations by clarifying that the charitable homes in question are not under GISBH’s management.

They further stated that it is against their policy to engage in any activities that violate Islamic law or national regulations.

The company also announced plans to file a police report and potentially pursue legal action against their accusers, emphasizing their dedication to upholding “Islam as a Way of Life” in all aspects of their operations.

Further Investigation Continues

The case has ignited public debate about the oversight of charitable organizations and the potential for exploitation under the guise of religious or philanthropic work.

As more details emerge, authorities face the challenging task of uncovering the truth while protecting the welfare of the affected children.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.